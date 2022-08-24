For members
Reader question: Are there rules about bringing medicines into Switzerland?
Switzerland may be Europe’s biggest pharma producer, but you might still want to bring in some medications with you from abroad. Whether or not this is allowed depends on a number of factors.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:39 CEST
You can bring a month's supply of your meds into Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
Switzerland faces drugs shortage
Switzerland may be the land of pharmaceutical companies, but it is facing a shortage of drugs, with some hospitals preparing to make key medicines themselves, Swiss media reported on Sunday.
Published: 21 August 2022 16:56 CEST
