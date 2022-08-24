Read news from:
HEALTH

Reader question: Are there rules about bringing medicines into Switzerland?

Switzerland may be Europe’s biggest pharma producer, but you might still want to bring in some medications with you from abroad. Whether or not this is allowed depends on a number of factors.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:39 CEST
You can bring a month's supply of your meds into Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

There could be a variety of valid reasons why you’d want to bring meds into Switzerland. Perhaps it is because this pharmaceutical hub is nevertheless facing a shortage of some drugs, with the situation “continuously deteriorating since the start of June”, according to Enea Martinelli, chief pharmacist at the FMI hospital group in Bern.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces drugs shortage

Or maybe you are taking prescription medicines and need a supply while here.

Whatever your reason is, there are laws regulating the import of medicinal products by individuals.

According to Switzerland’s drug regulatory agency, Swissmedic, private individuals “may import a month’s supply of medicines into Switzerland for their own use but not for third parties”.

This applies to residents and tourists alike.

This means that you are only allowed to bring medications you will use yourself, (prescribed and not) and not sell them to others.

Compliance with this rule is obviously difficult to monitor, as “a month’s supply” is rather vague; it could mean 30 doses, but some meds may need to be taken twice or three times a day.

Basically, however, this means “no more than patients require for their own treatment needs for a period of one month”, according to Swissmedic. 

Also, unless you are selling the imported drugs openly on the internet, there is no way for the authorities to know whether you are giving the meds you brought to a friend or a relative.

Still, it is best to comply with all the rules to avoid problems.

What about vitamins and supplements?

It depends on whether Switzerland considers the products to be dietary supplements or medicinal products — the latter being advertised as treatments for specific medical conditions, such as to relieve pain or lower blood pressure.

These supplements are subject to the same rule as regular medications, that is, a month’s supply.

You can find out whether the supplements you are bringing in are classified as vitamins (on which there is no import limit) or medicinal products by contacting the appropriate service in your canton.

You will have to specify the exact composition of the products and the purpose for which they are intended.

Can I bring cannabis for personal use?

Nice try, but no.

Even though Switzerland has legalised medicinal marijuana from August 1st, you can’t bring your own stash from abroad — and certainly not a month’s supply as is the case for other drugs.

If, however, you are taking doctor-prescribed doses in your own country and have to continue the treatment while in Switzerland, get in touch with cantonal authorities to find out relevant regulations.

The same applies if you are taking the so-called “controlled substances” prescribed by a physician — mainly narcotics or similar drugs that could cause addiction if abused: find out what the rules are for bringing them into Switzerland for personal use.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise medicinal cannabis from Monday
 

HEALTH

Switzerland faces drugs shortage

Switzerland may be the land of pharmaceutical companies, but it is facing a shortage of drugs, with some hospitals preparing to make key medicines themselves, Swiss media reported on Sunday.

Published: 21 August 2022 16:56 CEST
Switzerland faces drugs shortage

The number of unavailable drugs has doubled in five years, according to Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

Pharmaceutical companies report up to 200 cases of supply problems every year, which includes 77 medicines that the World Health Organisation or the Swiss government classify as essential.

If you were to add up all of the missing doses, pack sizes and dosage forms, then the number of unavailable products would increase to 613, the paper said.

The drug shortage is affecting specialist addiction centres, in particular: for example, Antabus, a key drug treatment for chronic alcoholism, is no longer available in Switzerland.

Mepha is the only company in Switzerland which makes Antabus, even though the patent for the active ingredient expired many years ago, and it’s rationing supplies.

The company said the drug would not be available until November at the earliest because of quality concerns during production, according to the NZZ.

“The situation with the supply of medicines has been continuously deteriorating since the start of June,” said Enea Martinelli, chief pharmacist at the FMI hospital group in Bern.

chart showing swiss drug shortage

This chart from the NZZ (based on data from drugshortage.ch) shows the number of essential drugs that are not available in Switzerland. 

Delivery problems aren’t the only issue here, either: drugs are also ‘disappearing’. Seven drugs have gone off market in the last four months.

These are usually older drugs; they might be proven but it’s no longer profitable for companies to make them as the price is often only slightly higher than the cost of production, Martinelli explained.

To keep a drug on the market, there are many additional costs, including storage, sales and marketing and the destruction of expired packaging, Mepha spokesman Christoph Herzog told the NZZ. 

Seriously ill patients who need opioid pain relief are particularly affected by the shortages.

Three modified-release opioid products are approved in Switzerland – and they’re all made by Mundipharma – and none of them have been available for months.

The company has blamed this on “persistent production problems”, according to the paper.

Products for children, such as cold medicines and cough syrups with Ibuprofen, have also been hit hard.

The Bern-based Insel hospital group has had to buy stocks from abroad and, like the Aarau cantonal hospital, is considering the complicated step of making products in house if the problem continues long term.

A group of experts – including representatives from the government, cantons, the pharma industry and hospital specialists – has recently started work on a plan to secure drug supply in Switzerland.

It will draw up proposals by the end of the year. Suggestions so far include expanding compulsory drug stocks, facilitating imports and making it easier for hospitals to produce medicine themselves, the paper reported.

