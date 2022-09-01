For members
ENERGY
What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
The Federal Council has unveiled its plan aimed at preventing energy shortages during the cold season. Each person, household and company in Switzerland can contribute to this goal, the government says.
Published: 1 September 2022 10:52 CEST
Brief, cool showers are one of the energy saving measures the government recommends. Photo: Pixabay
ENERGY
Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?
Consumers in Switzerland already know that electricity prices will increase from January 2023 and new info has revealed where in the country energy costs will rise the most and by how much.
Published: 31 August 2022 15:50 CEST
