ENERGY

What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy

The Federal Council has unveiled its plan aimed at preventing energy shortages during the cold season. Each person, household and company in Switzerland can contribute to this goal, the government says.

Published: 1 September 2022 10:52 CEST
What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
Brief, cool showers are one of the energy saving measures the government recommends. Photo: Pixabay

The Federal Council already said that it would cut energy consumption by 15 percent to avoid gas shortages which are threatening to impact Switzerland, and other European countries, in the winter.

“Calls to reduce consumption will be made to all consumers”, officials said.

On Wednesday, authorities did just that: they launched a campaign to “ensure that Switzerland can quickly boost its energy supply in preparation for winter”.

Appropriately named “Energy is limited. Let’s not waste it”, the campaign outlines several simple measures that can, if everyone follows them, stave off shortages and prevent power outages and blackouts.

“It shows how people can save energy with easy-to-implement recommendations”, the Federal Council said. “The objective is to encourage the widest possible participation, so that Switzerland does not find itself in a shortage situation”.

This is what you can do to help save energy in your home:

Lower the heating

“The room temperature should never exceed 20C. By reducing it by 1C, you save up to 10 percent of heating energy”, the government said.

Cover the pot while cooking

“During cooking, a large part of the energy evaporates. Always place a lid on the pan to hold it. Plus, it speeds up the cooking process”.

Turn off lights

“A light on in an empty room wastes energy unnecessarily. Turn off lights when leaving a room”.

Switch off electronic equipment

“Computers, TVs and coffee machines consume energy even when they are in standby or sleep mode. So always switch off these devices completely”.

Take a shower rather than bath

“By taking only short, not too hot showers, you save a lot of hot water. A temperature of 37C is ideal for the body and for saving energy”.

Other energy-saving tips from the government include lowering the thermostat when leaving the house, wearing warmer clothes indoors, using cold rather than hot water whenever possible, using electrical kettle rather than boiling water in a pot, and washing clothes at low temperatures.

More tips can be found here in German, French, and Italian.

All of the above are recommendations at this point, but if the situation on the energy front deteriorates or shortages would occur, the Federal Council could implement “consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems”.

How will authorities know whether you are complying with these recommendations?

Most likely they won’t.

Authorities are hoping that everyone will follow the recommendations (or mandates, as the case may be) voluntarily, for the common good.

“It would be extremely difficult to impose this measure in private homes”, MP Christian Imark, who is also an energy expert, told Watson news portal in an interview.

“It is difficult to imagine that police officers with a thermometer would come and hand out fines if the temperature is one degree too high in the apartment”, he said.

The goal, according to Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, is “not to create a police state”.

ENERGY

Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?

Consumers in Switzerland already know that electricity prices will increase from January 2023 and new info has revealed where in the country energy costs will rise the most and by how much.

Published: 31 August 2022 15:50 CEST
Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a predicted gas shortage, and inflation, electricity prices are expected to leap more or less substantially in Switzerland over the coming months — ranging from 20 percent for some households to over 60 percent for others.

Price disparities among the nearly 600 Swiss electricity suppliers are significant, so the amount of the increase will depend not only on your place of residence and the size of your dwelling, but also on the production capacity of the local electricity provider.

According to a report by RTS public broadcaster, “some own many power stations and produce the electricity they sell themselves. They are therefore much less dependent on the European market. Conversely, those who produce no kilowatt-hours are now bearing the full brunt of the energy crisis”.

These are the expected hikes in various Swiss regions:

Vaud, Lausanne, Geneva

“Amid the surge in electricity prices, Romande Energie has had no choice but to raise its regulated electricity tariffs effective 1 January 2023”, the company, which supplies power to parts of western Switzerland, said in a press release on Wednesday, calling the increases “historical”.

The company goes to say that tariffs for 2023 “will increase by between 49 percent for the vast majority of our household customers, and 61 percent for customers with specific modes of consumption” — meaning those who use a lot of energy.

This appears to be one of the biggest increases in Switzerland.

This link provides more information about the expected hikes based on your residence in Vaud.

Electrical bills will go up in other parts of the French-speaking Switzerland as well, though to a lesser degree — in Geneva, prices will go up by 22 percent on average for customers of Geneva Industrial Services (SIG), and in Lausanne, Lausanne Industrial Services will raise them by 26 percent over the current rates.

Basel, Zug, Zurich

Clients of the Basel-based energy supply company Primeo Energie will have to pay much more for electricity in the coming year — between 42 and 46 percent, making the canton the second, after Vaud, in terms of energy costs, according to Watson news portal.

The Zug energy provider WWZ will charge nearly 39 percent more, while EKZ in Zurich will raise its rates by ‘only’ 26 percent — a relatively low increase, considering that Zurich is Switzerland’s most expensive city.

If you want to know what you can expect for next year, contact your local power company and ask for the 2023 tariffs for your area.

And this link shows you electricity prices throughout Switzerland.

Can you change your electricity supplier?

You can only change supplier if you move to another area serviced by another provider.

If you remain where you are, then you are stuck with the same company.

