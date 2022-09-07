Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government confirms energy cost hikes, health costs also set to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:07 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
You can now have a more ecological cup of coffee. Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

It’s official: Swiss electricity prices will ‘rise sharply’ in 2023

While the increase is not exactly a surprise for most people — the media, including The Local, have been writing about the expected hikes — now the Federal Council has also confirmed this information.

“Swiss electricity prices will rise sharply for households in 2023”, the government said on Tuesday.

It added that based on data from the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the price of electricity will increase by an average of 27 percent in 2023. Locally, however, the differences could be much higher.

As the Local reported on August 31st, tariffs in Vaud and Basel will be the highest in Switzerland, soaring by over 40 percent on average.

You can find out what increases are planned for you community in this link.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest hikes in electricity bills?

An increase in health premiums is ‘inevitable’

As though soaring energy prices were not depressing enough, we now learn that “healthcare costs have not risen as sharply in years”, with further spikes, including in insurance premium, seen as “inevitable”.

This information comes from Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, which said on Tuesday that an increase of around 4 percent for 2023 will be the norm.

It adds that although MPs can remedy this situation, “the will to adopt real measures aimed at curbing the rise in costs is hardly perceptible so far”.

Among the solutions that Santésuisse is recommending is the reduction of “excessive and unnecessary” medical treatments, using more generic drugs, which are cheaper than brands, as well as keeping a tighter control of the overall costs.

English is the main foreign language in Switzerland, new study shows

English is the primary language among the foreign nationals living in Switzerland, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday.

It is also the most widely used non-national language at work.

Next are Portuguese and Albanian.

The study, called “Language landscape in Switzerland”, also re-confirmed that among national languages, German is the most widespread, spoken by 62 percent of the population, followed by French (23 percent), Italian (8) and Romansh (0.5).

This FSO map shows the geographical distribution by linguistic groups. The red is for German, blue for French, green for Italian, and yellow for Romansh.

READ MORE: How did Switzerland become a country with four languages?

Migros introduces environmentally friendly coffee machine

Switzerland’s largest retailer unveiled its new coffee machine that uses capsules without plastic or aluminum casing.

Called “CoffeeB”, the new machine uses fully compostable coffee capsules, which are shaped like a ball.

“While the conventional capsules are partially recyclable, many end up in trash anyway.  The new machine and capsules, on the other hand, offer user convenience and zero waste”, Migros’ president Fabrice Zumbrunnen, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

You can see how this machine works in this link.

[email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

How energy crisis could impact food supply, Switzerland's deadliest mountain, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 6 September 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Energy crisis could impact Swiss food supply

Much has been said about how the shortage of gas and electricity could affect various essential services in Switzerland.

But repercussions could extend to food production as well. “Even if the power goes out, there must be enough food available”, said Migros CEO, Fabrice Zumbrunnen.

However, the assortment of food would be limited under these circumstances.

If energy becomes scarce, “a decision would have to be made as to which products would be manufactured in smaller quantities or not at all”, Zumbrunnen added.

One example is Migros’ bakery, Jowa, which would produce fewer varieties of bread than it usually does, and pastries would not be manufactured at all, as they are not considered to be “essential”.

READ MORE: How energy shortages could hit daily life in Switzerland

The new SwissPass is delayed — this is why

If you have been waiting longer than usual for your new railways (SBB) SwissPass, you are not alone.

Due to the shortage of components, such as chips manufactured in China, the new cards can’t be delivered in a timely manner. Instead, customers have to wait for at least four to eight weeks to receive the new card.

This delay affects about 50,000 new SwissPass customers, who should, nevertheless, receive their cards “no later than 2023”, according to SwissPass Alliance. 

READ MORE: SwissPass: A guide to Switzerland’s new single public transport ticket

Revealed: The most dangerous hiking trail in Switzerland

Climbing up the Alpine trails is an enjoyable experience — most of the time.

But safety is not the same on all Swiss mountains: according to the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), the Grosse Mythen in the canton of Schwyz is “the deadliest route in all of Switzerland”, having claimed yet another hiker over the weekend.

Though at an altitude of 1,900 metres, the Grosse Mythen is hardly the tallest mountain in the Swiss Alps, SAC said that some exposed spots along the trail and  loose stones that cover the slope can cause serious falls.

While many hikers suffered falls and injuries on the trail, only one person on average dies on the mountain each year. Although it doesn’t seem like a high number of casualties, given that tens of thousands of people climb this mountain every year, statistically speaking the Grosse Mythen’s hiking trail is  the most dangerous in Switzerland, according to SAC.

Cooler, wetter weather ahead

Starting today, the weather will transition from very warm to cooler, according to Nicolas Borgognon, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Temperatures will remain mild until Wednesday, but a more active disturbance is expected during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, especially in the western and southern regions.

However, it will not bring a substantial relief to the soil still parched by the summer drought, Borgognon said.

[email protected]

