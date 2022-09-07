For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government confirms energy cost hikes, health costs also set to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 7 September 2022 08:07 CEST
You can now have a more ecological cup of coffee. Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
How energy crisis could impact food supply, Switzerland's deadliest mountain, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 08:36 CEST
