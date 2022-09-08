Read news from:
HEALTH

EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Swiss health costs have been rising in recent years, with further spikes, including in insurance premiums, seen as inevitable. The government is proposing measures to counter this upward trend.

Published: 8 September 2022 11:45 CEST
Switzerland wants o implement coordinated medical networks to save costs. Photo: Rodnae Productions on Pexels

Based on the information released by Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, an overall increase of around 4 percent for 2023 will be the norm.

Unfortunately for the consumers, who are already hard-hit by rising energy costs, premiums for compulsory health insurance will likely rise by an average of 5 percent in the fall, according to online price comparison site, Comparis.

And many people could even see their premiums soar by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

The exact amounts of premiums for all policyholders will be released by the end of October.

The price hikes are not a new phenomenon per se: over the past 20 years, costs have risen at twice the rate of economic growth, resulting in health insurance premiums that are 90 percent higher than in 2002.

Why have these costs been increasing so much?

Part of the reason is the fact that people in Switzerland have a high life expectancy, but as they get older, they tend to suffer from chronic, cost-intensive diseases.

The more recent hikes can be attributed to higher medical costs incurred during the two years of coronavirus pandemic, estimated to cost insurers over one billion francs so far, not even taking into account about 265 million spent for Covid vaccinations in 2021.

Add to that the cost (paid for by the government) of Covid tests, as well as booster shots administered in 2022, and those still to be given once Switzerland rolls out second doses in 2023.

How will the government cut these costs?

Santésuisse has been urging the Federal Council to implement a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed on to consumers. 

On Wednesday, authorities announced a package of measures aimed at controlling costs. “These measures will improve medical care and contain rising costs in the healthcare system”, the Federal Council said.

Coordinated networks

These care networks are seen as a way to reduce unnecessary medical services. 

“They bring together health professionals from several disciplines to provide ‘all-in-one’ medical care. They improve coordination throughout the treatment chain, for example when various specialists are caring for an elderly person with several chronic diseases”, Federal Council said in a statement.

Hospitals, pharmacies, and various therapists would be attached to the network, and all treatments “will be invoiced at once, as if it were a single supplier”.

Right now, all service providers invoice insurance carriers separately, which adds to administrative costs; the new system is also believed to provide a better oversight and control, and eliminate unnecessary or redundant medical treatments, Health Minister Alain Berset said during a press conference in Bern on Wednesday.

Faster and cheaper access to medicines

The government also wants to guarantee “fast and as inexpensive as possible access to expensive innovative medicines”.

To achieve this, it wants to “anchor in the law” an already widely-used practice: to conclude pricing agreements with pharmaceutical companies. It would mean that drug manufacturers would have to reimburse a portion of the price to insurers.

“This measure makes it possible to guarantee rapid access to these drugs, while limiting their price”, authorities said.

Electronic invoicing

Another measure will require all providers of inpatient and outpatient services to send their invoices to insurance companies in electronic form — seen as a quicker, more effective and cheaper way to transmit billing information.

These measures “will make it possible to curb the rise in costs,” the Federal Council said, adding that “it is not yet possible to estimate the concrete extent of these savings, which would depend on how the health system will implement the measures”.

It is now up to the MPs to debate these proposals.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Do foreign students in Switzerland need to get a Swiss health insurance policy?

With the academic year starting at Switzerland's universities in September, many students from abroad may not know what the rules are about Swiss health insurance.

Published: 6 September 2022 16:56 CEST
Once you have been accepted to a Swiss university, having already had to obtain and provide a myriad of various documents, there is still one important step: health insurance.

Everyone in Switzerland is required to have a basic healthcare coverage (KVG / LaMal) — whether you are a permanent resident or a foreign student. The difference is whether you have to take out a Swiss policy or can continue to use the one you have from your own country.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), “students from an EU/EFTA country are not required to take out Swiss health insurance, provided that they are not working and remain insured under the social security system of their country of residence. They are entitled to receive medical treatment in Switzerland upon presentation of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)”. 

Students from EU / EFTA who have private insurance can apply for exemption if their cover is equivalent to that offered by EHIC.

However, if you are from outside Europe, that is from a third nation like the UK or the United States, you have two options, according to FOPH: if you a have private insurance offering coverage equivalent to that of a Swiss health insurer, you can be exempted from buying a policy here for three years; this period can then be extended for another three years if your own insurance is still in place. Afterwards, and provided you are still in Switzerland, you will have to purchase a Swiss insurance.

How do you go about purchasing a Swiss health insurance?

Like any new arrival in Switzerland — student or a ‘regular’ foreigner’ — you must take out insurance within three months of your arrival.

If you think you don’t have to do this as you never get sick or visit a doctor, then you are wrong — everyone in Switzerland must be insured.

And if you believe that you can stay under the radar and authorities won’t even know you have no policy, then this too is wrong.

The Swiss are very well organised when it comes to administrative matters, and sooner or later (probably sooner) they will find you and send you a gentle reminder of your duty to be insured. If you still refuse to comply, they will buy a policy for you and (not so gently) send you a bill.

As a foreign student and basically a guest in Switzerland, you don’t want that to happen. This is true not only from the legal point of view, but the medical one as well: if you get ill, you will receive only emergency treatment but will not be eligible for follow-up treatments without an insurance.

Which company should you choose?

There are dozens of carriers in Switzerland, providing more or less the same basic coverage (they are not allowed to compete on obligatory insurance rates; only on supplemental policies).

A recent report by RTS public broadcaster also mentioned that some smaller carriers like Advisor, Evasane, Scorestudies, Swica and Swisscare, offer cheaper than standard premiums, which could be attractive to foreign students.  

However, before you purchase one of these plans consider that while their rates may be lower, varying between 60 and 140 francs per month (as opposed to between 250 and 400, depending on your age, canton, and co-pay deductible), they also have stricter reimbursement conditions, RTS reported.

This means that you may have to pay more out of pocket for medications and other costs than under more mainstream policies.

There are, however, ways to purchase a cheaper insurance. They are outlined here:

How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

