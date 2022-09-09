For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Swiss president offers condolences to the Royal Family, a huge rush on firewood, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 08:14 CEST
There's a huge demand for firewood in Switzerland. Image by István Asztalos from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Proposed cuts to healthcare costs, Google maps to help Swiss drivers and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.
Published: 8 September 2022 08:42 CEST
