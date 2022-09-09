Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss president offers condolences to the Royal Family, a huge rush on firewood, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 08:14 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
There's a huge demand for firewood in Switzerland. Image by István Asztalos from Pixabay

‘Deeply saddened’: Swiss President offers condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Switzerland’s President, Ignazio Cassis, who had met the Queen in April in London, tweeted on Thursday that he is “deeply saddened” by her passing, and presented the “sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland»

Of the meeting, which took place at Windsor Castle on April 28, he said it was “a mark of friendship between our countries [which] symbolises the close and long-standing ties between Switzerland and the United Kingdom”.

The demand for firewood is exploding in Switzerland

In view of the possible electricity shortage, an increasing number of people are stocking up on firewood to be used for heating during the winter.

“We simply can’t keep up with the orders any longer”, said Samuel Jenni, director of Jenni Holz AG, one of Switzerland’s largest wood producers.

The demand for firewood has been so massive that “this hysteria generates a lot of stress for us”, Jenni said, especially since the supply of new wood is not possible until October, when trees are cut.

Markus Heitzmann, head of the Swiss Association for Wood Heaters, which represents around 20 suppliers and manufacturers in the wood heating sector, confirmed the information.

 “Whether chips, pellets or logs, the demand is huge”, he said.

Excess mortality in 2022 puzzles health authorities

Since the beginning of the year, Switzerland has registered 3,000 more deaths that normal during this period, and  nearly the double of the figure for the same period in 2021, according to data released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

Health officials are perplexed by this development, but experts believe that the still-lingering Covid and the unusually hot summer are to blame for the excess mortality.

“It is precisely the combination of the two factors that could be fatal”, said Christian Althaus, epidemiologist at the University of Bern.

“Studies have shown that a Covid infection massively increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The people concerned are therefore also more vulnerable to the effects of the heatwave,” he added.

Another epidemiologist, Martin Röösli, agrees: “From my point of view, it is quite possible that former Covid patients tolerated the heat less well”.

READ MORE: Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland
 

Public transport group wants to entice more young people

While the proportion of journeys made by public transport in Switzerland is 28 percent higher than in neighbouring countries, the umbrella group for the sector, the Union of Public Transport, wants to attract more passengers — especially young ones, considered to be “the largest potential clientele”.

In its report released on Thursday, the group said that to achieve this goal it is islooking into offering “a generous ‘welcome gift’ for the 18th birthday of all persons domiciled in Switzerland”.

The association hasn’t specified what this gift could be, but it is likely to be related to the use of public transportation.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Proposed cuts to healthcare costs, Google maps to help Swiss drivers and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:42 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government proposes measures to cut healthcare costs

Health costs in Switzerland have been soaring in recent years, with further spikes, including in insurance premiums, seen as inevitable, according to Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Alain Berset proposed cost-cutting measures, which include coordinated care networks, seen as a way to reduce unnecessary medical services. 

Hospitals, pharmacies, and various therapists would be attached to the network, and all treatments “will be invoiced at once, as if it were a single supplier”.

This approach would also ensure better oversight of what treatments are prescribed and avoid the unnecessary ones, Berset said.

It is now up to MPs to weigh in on the proposal.

READ MORE: How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system

Google Maps to help Swiss drivers save on gas

Usually, Google Maps is used to find the fastest route to a destination, but in these times of looming energy shortages, the app is being updated accordingly.

Google Switzerland is set to launch a new fuel-saving navigation system showing motorists the least energy-consuming routes, that is, the ones that allow them to burn the least amount of fuel.

The system works by helping drivers avoid traffic jams and  other time (and fuel) consuming bottlenecks spotted on the way to their destination.

Government sheds light on gender gap in Switzerland

A report adopted by the Federal Council on Wednesday reveals the extent of the income disparity between the sexes, especially in terms of pensions.

The total annual pension of women from all three pillars is on average 18,924 francs lower than that of men, the report found.

“The gender pension gap reflects differences in labour market participation, the consequences of family or life models, as well as gender wage inequality observed over a long period”, the Federal Council said in a press release.

It added that “in European comparison, the gender gap in Switzerland is relatively large with regard to earnings and pensions. This is mainly due to the high proportion of women who work part-time”.

READ MORE: Revealed: The true size of Switzerland’s gender pay gap

Bern refuses to hire foreign nationals for its police force

The cantonal parliament narrowly rejected an initiative by the Green Liberals on Wednesday to allow people without a Swiss passport to join the police force.

Although the party argued that Bern’s police corps must better represent the multi-national population, opponents of the initiative disagreed.

Despite staff shortages in the law enforcement field, cantonal security director Philippe Müller responded that “anyone who wants to be a police officer can be naturalised”.

READ MORE: Jobs in Switzerland: Foreigners ‘less likely to be hired than Swiss nationals’

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS