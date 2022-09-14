Read news from:
Austria
Where in Switzerland are you most likely to find flats for rent?

The housing shortage in Switzerland is getting worse, with fewer apartments available for rent. But the situation varies from one region to another.

Published: 14 September 2022 12:59 CEST
Depending on region, vacant dwellings may not be easy to find. Photo: Unsplash

There are currently just over 60,000 vacant dwellings in Switzerland — 1.3 percent of the total number of apartments in the country — the rate which is “particularly low”, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The number of available apartments is the lowest in 20 years, FSO said.

This finding corresponds to the results of a study released earlier in September by Credit Suisse, which reported that “this decline is due to the slowdown in construction activity and the sharp increase in demand linked to economic growth and immigration”.

All that, in addition to the scarcity of building land, and the shortage of dwellings is expected to continue as demand rises.

Where is it easiest and hardest to find apartments for rent right now?

This situation doesn’t impact the whole country the same way — this means that while in some cantons and cities housing is scarce, in others there are enough vacancies.

Not surprisingly, the most in-demand markets are also the ones that are most affected by shortages in homes for rent.

The canton of Geneva is the most affected, followed by Vaud, Zurich, Zug, and Basel-Country.

Unfortunately for new arrivals from abroad, these are also the areas where most of Switzerland’s international community chooses to settle because most job opportunities are found there.

Basel-City, Bern and Lugano are the only cities that are bucking this trend.

However, the picture is not totally grim.

If you don’t have your heart set on living in, or very close to, a large city, then your chances of finding a dwelling are bigger.

And if you are not averse to living in a rural area, you can probably find a flat relatively easily in the cantons of Jura, Schaffhausen, and Glarus.

But it is the Fribourg village of Montet that has the highest rate of empty apartments.

Size matters

The shortages exist not only in certain regions but also in the types of dwellings.

Three and four-room accommodations (which in Switzerland means a living room, bathroom, kitchen and two or three bedrooms) are most in demand and therefore hardest to find.

Smaller flats, with only one bedroom, are also not easy to come by, according to FSO.

This interactive map shows what the housing situation is right now in all Swiss communities.

Highest and lowest rents

As a rule, areas in and around major cities and economic hubs (especially multi-national ones) have higher rents than smaller, more remote towns and rural areas.

For instance, rents in the region of Zug and Zurich, as well as Lake Geneva (which comprises the city and canton of Geneva, and parts of Vaud), are the highest in Switzerland, while Jura, Neuchâtel and non-touristic areas of Valais are much cheaper.

This means, unsurprisingly, that areas where the demand is highest and the number of available units is lowest are also the areas where rents are the steepest.

Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?

For years, buying a property in Switzerland was considered to make better financial sense than renting. But in a number of municipalities this is no longer the case, a new analysis reveals.

Published: 2 September 2022 13:00 CEST
Owning a home — if you can afford to buy one in the first place — is usually cheaper than renting in a long run, as mortgages are tax deductible, and most rents aren’t. Generally, renting in Switzerland costs almost 20 percent more than buying.

For instance, a report by Raiffeisen Bank found that buying a house in Switzerland can save a considerable amount of cash over time – particularly for families. 

However, this particular report was written in 2020 and reflected the situation on the property market as it was at then.

A more recent study, carried out earlier in 2022 by Credit Suisse, shows that for the first time in 13 years, renting is actually a cheaper option than buying  — at least in the short term.

The reason for this reversal is that fixed-rate mortgages have become significantly more expensive since the beginning of 2022 due to inflation.

While previously the price of Swiss land and properties was high, mortgage interest rates were among the lowest in Europe.

For instance, at the end of December 2021, annual interest rates for five-year fixed mortgages were 0.97 percent, and 1.17 percent for 10-year terms, according to Moneyland consumer site.

By the end of June, however, rates rose to 2.57 percent and 2.99 percent for five and 10-year terms, respectively.

However, while the interest rate is an important reason for the current costs, “the price of land makes a massive difference” as well, according to Donato Scognamiglio, managing director of IAZI property consultants.

“In the urban areas, where people like to be and the density is high, you pay an enormous amount for land”, he said.

This means that for many people who are looking to purchase a home now, renting may be a cheaper option than buying, at least in some Swiss regions.

What’s the situation in various cities and areas?

In 451 communities where renting was more expensive than buying a year ago, the situation is now reversed, according to a cost analysis by SRF public broadcaster.

The difference is most striking in Zug, where a number of international companies are located: buying a property in the tiny canton is now at least 55 percent more expensive than renting.

Similar trends are found in other notoriously pricey property markets: in Zurich, Geneva, and Basel, buying a home now costs 35 percent more than renting. This tendency is also seen in Lausanne, Lugano, St. Gallen, and Chur.

Not surprisingly, given that they are the most expensive cantons (and real estate markets) in Switzerland, Zurich and Geneva have the highest price tags for properties.

“Zurich is such a sought-after location, it was difficult to find any properties there even before the interest rate hike”, Scognamiglio said. “Now it’s even clearer that you have to rent”.

Buying in Zurich municipalities of Oberrieden, Küsnacht, Zumikon, Kilchberg, Rüschlikon, Thalwil, Erlenbach, Herrliberg, Meilen, and Zollikon is now between 45 and 50 percent more expensive than renting.

As for Geneva, “buying is up to 30 percent more expensive than renting in the communities around the second largest city in Switzerland”, SRF said.

While that may well be, rents in Geneva are also high, compared to other Swiss municipalities. This is because the land for new constructions is limited by the canton’s geography — it is wedged between France and Lake Geneva — while the demand is growing steadily,

If you have your heart set on owning a dwelling rather than renting one, your best bet is to look beyond the cities and their immediate suburbs.

Generally speaking, buying in rural areas or small, non-industrial cantons, is cheaper than renting, because prices there are significantly lower.

As an example, Jura has the least expensive building land, followed by Solothurn and Glarus, according to Moneyland.

A map on the SRF site shows where it is currently cheaper to rent than to buy, and vice-versa.

