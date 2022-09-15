For members
REFERENDUMS
What impact could Switzerland’s referendum on pensions have on you?
Swiss voters will head to the polls on September 25th to decide on three issues, including one that could affect current and future retirees.
Published: 15 September 2022 14:05 CEST
Seniors in Switzerland could be impacted by the upcoming referendum results. Photo: Pixabay.
REFERENDUMS
Pensions, farming and tax: What issues will the Swiss vote on this month?
On September 25th, Swiss voters will head to the polls again to weigh in on three issues of national importance. This is what’s at stake.
Published: 31 August 2022 12:33 CEST
Updated: 13 September 2022 12:55 CEST
