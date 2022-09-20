For members
ZURICH
‘3,000 francs a month?’: Zurich to vote on trying universal basic income
On Sunday September 25th, while the Swiss will decide on three national issues in a national referendum, Zurich voters will weigh in on a pilot project involving the recurring issue of universal basic income.
Published: 20 September 2022 11:27 CEST
Zurich voters will decide on Sunday whether UBI will be implemented in their city. Photo: Pixabay
REFERENDUMS
What impact could Switzerland’s referendum on pensions have on you?
Swiss voters will head to the polls on September 25th to decide on three issues, including one that could affect current and future retirees.
Published: 15 September 2022 14:05 CEST
