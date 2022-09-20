Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ZURICH

‘3,000 francs a month?’: Zurich to vote on trying universal basic income

On Sunday September 25th, while the Swiss will decide on three national issues in a national referendum, Zurich voters will weigh in on a pilot project involving the recurring issue of universal basic income.

Published: 20 September 2022 11:27 CEST
'3,000 francs a month?': Zurich to vote on trying universal basic income
Zurich voters will decide on Sunday whether UBI will be implemented in their city. Photo: Pixabay

The idea of the government handing out a set amount of money to its citizens is not a novel concept in Switzerland: in 2016, a referendum made Switzerland the first country in the world to vote at national level on this issue.

But 76.9 percent of voters rejected this initiative because they could not see how it could be funded without increasing taxes.

Some left-leaning districts in Zurich, however, voted in favour of the universal basic income (UBI), and while nothing came of it on the national level at the time, the city will re-vote on this issue on Sunday.

READ MORE: Zurich to roll out universal basic income pilot project

While the exact details are still muddy, voters will decide whether to offer “free” money on monthly basis to 500 residents chosen for the pilot project.

Though the amount is not yet determined, it could likely be between 2,500 and 3,000 francs a month.

Contrary to what had been proposed at the federal level in 2016, the part paid by the city government will vary according to income from work.

For the political left, which launched the proposal, UBI “represents a possible answer to current challenges such as automation, poverty and the climate crisis”, the group says on its website.

Among the opponents, the municipal council “believes that paid work is the most important element to ensure the livelihood of individuals and at the same time create social prosperity”.

Does this proposal have a chance of success?

Based on the outcome of the national vote, probably not.

On a municipal level too, such initiatives have already failed in Bern and Lucerne.

However, as Swiss media points out, “Zurich is very left”, so perhaps UBI can get more of a boost there.

As far as the national referendum on September 25th is concerned, this article explains what issues will be voted on:

Pensions, farming and tax: What issues will the Swiss vote on this month?
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

REFERENDUMS

What impact could Switzerland’s referendum on pensions have on you?

Swiss voters will head to the polls on September 25th to decide on three issues, including one that could affect current and future retirees.

Published: 15 September 2022 14:05 CEST
What impact could Switzerland's referendum on pensions have on you?

In the third round of national referendums in 2022, voters will weigh in on three issues, including industrial farming and withholding tax.

Foremost among them, however, is the one seeking to reform the OASI scheme.

What is at stake?

OASI is a term for the old age and survivors’ insurance which, according to the government, “is the cornerstone of the Swiss social insurance system. It grants pensions of two basic types: old age pensions to people of retirement age [AHV / AVS], and so-called survivors’ pensions to spouses or dependent children of a deceased insured person”.

This reform proposed by the government would provide for a higher value added tax (VAT) — currently at 7.7 percent —  to finance the scheme.

If passed, the new legislation would also amend the existing law on AHV / AVS, particularly in relation to increasing the retirement age for women from the current 64 to 65, same as for men. This move too is seen as necessary to keep the AHV / AVS scheme afloat financially as life expectancy in Switzerland is increasing and people require pension benefits longer than in the past.

Should you be concerned by the outcome of this vote?

If you plan to stay in Switzerland once you stop working, then yes.

As the Federal Council explains it, “the reform to is intended to guarantee OASI pensions for the next ten years or so».

In fact, this issue is important to anyone working and planning to retire in Switzerland, as without a new influx of funds, the Swiss pension system could plunge into the red within a few years, “because baby boomers are reaching retirement age and life expectancy is rising”, the Federal Council says.

Who opposes the proposal?

While the government recommends that voters accept this reform, trade unions and political left are against it, arguing that the new system, especially the higher retirement age, would be “detrimental to women” and low-income people.

“It is a real slap in the face inflicted by the insurance lobby and its friends in parliament”, according to Switzerland’s largest labour union, UNIA.

As for the Green Party, it argues that an “increase in the retirement age for women would only be the start. If the reform passes, it’ll leave open door to retirement at age 67 for everyone”.
The government has no such plans, however.

Will this referendum be accepted or rejected?

While nobody knows for sure, based on the latest polls conducted on September 7th, it looks like the voters will probably back the government.

According to the most recent poll carried out by the Tamedia media group, both the increase of the TVA and overall OASI reform (two separate issues within the same referendum) win win a narrow majority of votes, with 55 and 56 percent, respectively.

READ MORE: OPINION: Switzerland can no longer justify a lower retirement age for women

SHOW COMMENTS