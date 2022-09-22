What are my rights while I wait for my Swiss residence permit to be extended?

Whether or not you have any rights in Switzerland when your permit expires depends on the kind of permit you have — it may have to be renewed each year or only after five years of residency.

For instance, B and C permits are renewed automatically (unless there is a reason why they can’t be — because you have left the country or are no longer eligible for one).

If they are renewed automatically, then you don’t have to do anything — just wait for it to arrive.

In the meantime, your rights are protected — you can continue to work and live in Switzerland as before.

Things are a little bit more complicated if you hold a short-term permit, like L.

This permit is given to eligible people who move to Switzerland to work temporarily in a specific job or company. It is valid for up to one one year, and can be renewed for another 24 months under certain circumstances, such as if your employer requests it.

Unlike B or C permit, L is not extended automatically; rather, you have to apply to have it renewed (see below).

It is important to keep in mind that this particular permit is tied to a specific job, so if you change work, the permit, and your right of residency, will lapse.

As far as G permit, given to cross-border workers, it is in force for periods from one to five years, depending on your Swiss employment contract. They too are usually not renewed automatically.

What are your rights if your permit expires?

If you are not getting an extension or a new permit, then you have to leave Switzerland

If you are not informed by the canton ahead of time that your permit would not be extended, then you are in the clear. You have the right to remain and work in Switzerland.

For you to be able to stay in the country legally, your permit either must be renewed automatically (B and C), or it is up to you to take steps to do so.

In either case, you should be aware of the deadlines and procedures for extension, but the process is fairly simple.

Typically, you will receive a letter from local authorities approximately six weeks before the deadline reminding you to renew. There will also be an application form that you will need to fill out.

It must be submitted to your commune of residence no earlier than three months and no later than two weeks prior to the expiration date.

You will need to present your residence permit and passport, which must remain valid for at least three months after the date of permit’s expiration.

The cost of renewal varies from one commune to another and is determined by the kind of permit you have.

What about refugee permits?

Permit N is granted to asylum seekers whose application is being processed. During this time, they are entitled to live (and under certain conditions, also work) in Switzerland, for as long as their status is not revoked by the government.

In regard to S permits granted to Ukrainians who fled their country, they have the right to live and work in Switzerland for as long as their status is valid: according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), this period is one year, though it can be extended for five years.

There is no need for these people to apply for extension each year: it will be done automatically, but only if the Swiss government will maintain their status.

