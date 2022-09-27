Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sharp increase in insurance premiums to be announced

Health Minister Alain Berset is expected to announce the new hikes at a press conference this afternoon.

While the exact increase is not yet known, Santésuisse, the umbrella group for health insurance carriers, predicts that an average hike of 10 percent would be necessary to cover the soaring healthcare costs.

Health spending went up by more than 6 percent, mainly because treatments that could not be carried out in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic had to be postponed to the following year.

The cost of Covid tests and vaccination has also increased the per-capita health spending.

READ MORE: How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system

MPs approve cost-cutting measures

On Monday, the Council of States decided to fully adapt old-age AHV / AVS pensions to inflation.

And if the increase in cost is 2 percent higher in the course of one year, pensions will have to be adjusted accordingly.

The measure, already previously approved by the National Council, is intended to help low and middle-income households to cope with inflation, rising healthcare premiums, and higher fuel and energy prices.

READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary measures’: What could Switzerland do to ease soaring cost of living?

Online comparator of fuel prices will see the light of day

Even though the Federal Council opposes this move, the MPs have voted on Monday to accept the creation of an app helping motorists to find cheapest gasoline prices at stations in their area.

Deputies have been urging the government to launch such an app, but the Federal Council .refused, noting that while energy prices have indeed soared in the past months, inflation in Switzerland “remains moderate compared to other countries”.

READ MORE: Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app



Switzerland’s first dating platform for anti-vaxxers launched

Though the anti-vaccination faction has not been as vociferous in Switzerland lately as during the pandemic, they have now launched a dating site for like-minded people.

The only criteria to join the site — which already has 1,200 members — is to oppose the “Covid gene therapy” and be vaccination-free.

The website states it is used for “charitable and idealistic purposes” and promotes “the holistic development of people and nature”.

Expect colder, wetter weather this week

Starting today and continuing for the next few days, the forecast calls for tempratures ranging from 12C to 14C in much of the country, as well as intermittent rain and wind.

The snow line will drop to 1,400 metres.

The coming days will bring an active cold front with rain and a surge of even cooler air, meteorologists say.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]