Petrol prices fall in Switzerland — but will they continue to drop?
Switzerland’s consumers have not had any good news in months, as the cost of living has been increasing practically across all categories. But there is a positive development nevertheless.
Published: 29 September 2022 10:40 CEST
It costs less money now to fill up your car. Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
