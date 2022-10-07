Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Masks to make a (voluntary) comeback in Switzerland

With the new wave of coronavirus infections already on its way, the government recommends that masks be worn in crowded indoor venues, including on public transport and in stores — places and situations that are most conducive to contamination.

“Along with vaccination, individual behaviour is also important to protect yourself and others”, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Thursday.

While a mask mandate is not expected to be implemented, “individual responsibility is gaining in importance”, FOPH said.

Geneva’s cross-border commuters hold a fair

The 18th edition of the Cross-Border Days will take place today and tomorrow in Annemasse, France, a town in Haute-Savoie where many of Geneva’s border commuters come from.

The event will allow cross-border workers to find answers and useful advice relating to their employment in the Lake Geneva region.

Relevant topics such as mobility and housing in the border areas, as well as finances and retirement, will be covered during the two-day event.

Zurich tram line suspended due to lack of healthy drivers

Starting tomorrow, tram no.15, which circulated between Bucheggplatz and Stadelhofen in Zurich, will be discontinued for an undefined period of time.

According to the statement issued by the city’s public transportation company VBZ, this move is necessary because an increasing number of divers have been calling in sick.

The stops on this route will be serviced by other public transports, but passengers must expect slightly longer travel times, VBZ said.

Swiss economy is doing well, despite the crises

Energy crisis, war in Ukraine, and inflation have not dampened the outlook for Switzerland’s economy in the near future, according to the Center for Economic Research (KOF) at University of Zurich.

Even though the economy is expected to grow by only 0.7 percent in 2023, “its condition is still surprisingly good”, said Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of the business umbrella association Economiesuisse.

Due to its strong currency and lower inflation, the Swiss are better off than their EU neighbours, KOF noted.

For instance, while in neighbouring countries bread, butter and vegetables have become significantly more expensive, in Switzerland the price increase for food remains small.

