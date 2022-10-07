Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government recommends masks amid increasing Covid cases, Swiss economy remains robust, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:21 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Government recommends masks in crowded spaces. Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Masks to make a (voluntary) comeback in Switzerland

With the new wave of coronavirus infections already on its way, the government recommends that masks be worn in crowded indoor venues, including on public transport and in stores — places and situations that are most conducive to contamination.

“Along with vaccination, individual behaviour is also important to protect yourself and others”, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Thursday.  

While a mask mandate is not expected to be implemented, “individual responsibility is gaining in importance”, FOPH said.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?
 

Geneva’s cross-border commuters hold a fair

The 18th edition of the Cross-Border Days will take place today and tomorrow in Annemasse, France, a town in Haute-Savoie  where many of Geneva’s border commuters come from.

The event will allow cross-border workers to find answers and useful advice relating to their employment in the Lake Geneva region.

Relevant topics such as mobility and housing in the border areas, as well as finances and retirement, will be covered during the two-day event.

READ MORE: Property, traffic and jobs: What a doubling of cross-border workers means for Switzerland

Zurich tram line suspended due to lack of healthy drivers

Starting tomorrow, tram no.15, which circulated between Bucheggplatz and Stadelhofen in Zurich, will be discontinued for an undefined period of time.

According to the statement issued by the city’s public transportation company VBZ, this move is necessary because an increasing number of divers have been calling in sick.

The stops on this route will be serviced by other public transports, but passengers must expect slightly longer travel times, VBZ said.

Swiss economy is doing well, despite the crises

Energy crisis, war in Ukraine, and inflation have not dampened the outlook for Switzerland’s economy in the near future, according to the Center for Economic Research (KOF) at University of Zurich.

Even though the economy is expected to grow by only 0.7 percent in 2023, “its condition is still surprisingly good”, said Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of the business umbrella association Economiesuisse.

Due to its strong currency and lower inflation, the Swiss are better off than their EU neighbours, KOF noted.

For instance, while in neighbouring countries bread, butter and vegetables have become significantly more expensive, in Switzerland the price increase for food remains small.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so rich?

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Geneva is facing a strike, over 100 types of medications to become scarce, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 6 October 2022 08:37 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Geneva public workers and bus, tram drivers announce a strike

Public administration employees will go on strike on October 12th — the action which will include public transportation workers as well.

Their unions demand a 5-percent increase in pay to cover the higher cost of living caused by inflation and rising healthcare premiums. 

This would be the first of two strike actions announced for this month — SWISS pilots are also set to strike on October 17th, unless the airline meets their demands before that date.

READ MORE: SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action

Switzerland is facing a drug shortage

The supply of medicines is experiencing increasing problems in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Economic Supply (OFAE).

Currently, the supply of 111 life-saving drugs is disrupted, including antibiotics and pain killers, OFAE reports.

The reasons for this range from lack of transport capacity to a shortage of raw materials, linked either directly or indirectly to the war in Ukraine.

The Swiss job market has reached its peak

While still booming, the employment market “appears to have plateaued”, according to the Adecco Group Swiss Job Market Index released on Wednesday.

“Growth in the labour market is starting to stall”, said Yanik Kipfer, Swiss Job Market Monitor.

“The post-Covid bounce-back seems to be over, as international economic uncertainties are putting the brakes on job growth, including in Switzerland.”

However, demand is still high in certain sectors, including mechanics, technicians, and watch industry workers.

“Whether this trend continues will depend on how well companies deal with rising energy costs and a slowing global economy,” said Marcel Keller, Swiss market manager at Adecco. quoted in the document.

Russian deserters could get asylum in Switzerland

Switzerland could grant asylum to Russians who refuse to fight in Ukraine and are deserting abroad but only if they are eligible.

While only 31 have asked for asylum in September, it is more than in previous months, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), with more still expected to apply.

Although conscientious objection — refusal to serve in armed forces on moral grounds — is not a reason for asylum in Switzerland, their request could be granted nevertheless.

“If there is a good chance that they would be drafted into military service if they were returned to Russia, an application for asylum would probably be approved”, said Alberto Achermann, professor of Migration Law at the University of Bern.

“However, if it turns out that someone is not fit for military service and the chance that they would be drafted in Russia is close to zero, the asylum application would probably be rejected and the person returned”

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

