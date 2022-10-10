For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
Reader question: Do I need health insurance if I am visiting Switzerland?
All the residents of Switzerland must have a basic health insurance for illness and accidents. But what coverage do tourists need?
Published: 10 October 2022 13:10 CEST
It's a good idea to take out insurance for medical care while travelling in Switzerland. Photo by Tom Claes on Unsplash
TRAVEL NEWS
Why is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?
Riding Switzerland’s trains is usually not an unpleasant experience, unless you are sitting in one of the FV-Dosto trains, breathing in the smell described as a cross between excrements and rotten eggs.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:22 CEST
