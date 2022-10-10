Read news from:
HEALTH INSURANCE

Reader question: Do I need health insurance if I am visiting Switzerland?

All the residents of Switzerland must have a basic health insurance for illness and accidents. But what coverage do tourists need?

Published: 10 October 2022 13:10 CEST
It's a good idea to take out insurance for medical care while travelling in Switzerland. Photo by Tom Claes on Unsplash

When you plan a trip to Switzerland, you are likely thinking of which towns and mountains to visit, not which hospitals to see.

But sometimes that is what happens: you get ill or injured, and you have no choice but to see a doctor or go to an emergency room.

Who pays for this?

The answer depends on where you come from.

If you are a citizen or permanent resident of a EU / EFTA state, then your insurance policy will cover you in Switzerland, as long as you have your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). This arrangement is reciprocal — your Swiss insurance card will guarantee free treatment in the EU / EFTA nations as well.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), visitors who have their EHIC are “entitled to receive medical care that is considered essential given the type of treatment and the expected length of their stay in Switzerland. This means that patients do not need to curtail their visit to Switzerland and return home for treatment”.

Tourists from third countries, on the other hand, “must ensure that they have adequate health insurance cover”.

The only exception are UK residents, who can apply for UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or the UK European Health Insurance Card (new UK EHIC), both of which are valid in Switzerland.

However, if you come from non-European nations, you have two options:

Insurance from your own country

You can purchase a travel medical plan from your country, which will cover all your medical expenses in Switzerland. How complete / comprehensive this policy is — that is, whether it covers only the basic emergency treatment but not follow-up care or medical transport back home — is up to you, but keep in mind that if you have limited coverage, you will have to pay the rest out of your own pocket

Additionally, tourists who need a visa to enter Switzerland — everyone except people from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and Singapore — “must take out private medical insurance providing minimum coverage of EUR 30,000”, according to FOPH.

Swiss insurance

You can also purchase the so-called ‘guest insurance’ from a number of Swiss carriers.

It covers unexpected medical emergencies, as well as search and rescue operations, ambulances, and repatriation to your home country.

You can usually select a coverage limit ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 francs, but higher ones are also available. The price will be based on the upper limit you choose, your length of stay in Switzerland, and your age at the time of travel.

However, guest insurance only covers illnesses / accidents that occurred during your stay in Switzerland; it won’t refund the costs of pre-existing conditions or elective surgeries.

A deductible — usually of 200 francs — applies for each claim, though it could be higher for people over 60.

According to Moneyland price comparison site, guest insurance is offered by travel insurance providers like Allianz Travel and Europäische Reiseversicherung (ERV). ‘Regular’ Swiss health insurance providers like CSS, Swica, and KPT also offer guest insurance, but it is underwritten by travel insurance companies.

Will you have to pay for medical care on-the-spot despite having an insurance?

If you have an EHIC card, then no.

But if you are from a non-EU / EFTA country, you will have to settle your bill after your medical treatment, and then claim reimbursement from the insurance you took out, either in your country or in Switzerland.

You will have to provide the record of your medical treatment (which you can obtain from the doctor or hospital), as well as proof of payment.

And one more thing…

This kind of ‘guest insurance’ can be taken out if you are actually a tourist — that is, if you stay in Switzerland for no longer than 90 days.

If you exceed this time limit, then you are no longer a visitor but a resident (either legal or not, depending, again, on where you come from).

In this case, you will need a ‘regular’ Swiss health insurance policy that everyone in Switzerland is required to have.

TRAVEL NEWS

Why is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?

Riding Switzerland’s trains is usually not an unpleasant experience, unless you are sitting in one of the FV-Dosto trains, breathing in the smell described as a cross between excrements and rotten eggs.

Published: 7 October 2022 11:22 CEST
Why is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?

The new long-distance double-decker trains designed for Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) by a Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, are sleek and modern.

But they have one major problem: as they scenically crisscross the depth and breadth of Switzerland, these trains leave behind an unmistakable stench, which follows the Dosto to all the stations on its route.

As the Blick reported, “after stinking up the platforms of Geneva and Zurich, it is now tracks 31–34 of the Löwenstrasse underground station that stink”. So much so, that the SBB has installed a warning sign telling passengers it has “intensified the cleaning to eliminate the cause [of the stench] as quickly as possible”.

However, despite these efforts, “SBB trains continue to smell of faeces”, the media reports, adding that FV-Dosto double-decker trains “have been stinking for months”.

What is this smell and where does it come from?

When it was first discovered over the summer, the SBB had pinpointed the source of the stench as emanating from the toilets of the new Bombardier trains.

According to Blick, which conducted its own probe into this phenomenon, “modern systems have replaced the old bowls that simply opened onto the track. The wastewater is collected, before the solid components are separated from the liquids. Liquids are discharged after being heated and filtered. The solids are collected, before passing through a bioreactor for treatment with bacteria. And this is where the problem lies”.

While this is an excellent example of investigative journalism, this piece of information doesn’t make riding on these trains any more appealing.

As one passenger tweeted, he has to make a difficult decision each time he takes this double-decker train: whether to sit on the upper deck and experience stronger shaking, or opt for the lower level and be exposed to toilet smells.

While the SBB continues to look for solutions, saying that passengers will have to live with foul odours at least until the end of 2022, elected officials have gotten involved in this issue as well.

“We must ensure that public transport is attractive. This implies that one should not be inconvenienced by such odours”, said MP Marionna Schlatter.

However, another MP, Martin Candinas, points out that deputies should not raise such a stink.

“It is unacceptable for politicians to debate toilets”, he said. “This is the responsibility of the SBB”.

