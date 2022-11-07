Read news from:
Austria
SKIING

First ski slopes open in the Swiss Alps despite warm autumn

Despite the lack of snow that persisted until the last days of October, some resorts in Switzerland were able to open in the past days.

Published: 7 November 2022 12:43 CET
Ski season has debuted in the Swiss Alps. Photo by tookapic from Pixabay

Although some resorts had expressed concern that unseasonably warm October would delay the opening of ski runs, it turns out that this is not the case — at least in some areas.

As much as 30 cm of snow fell this weekend above 2,000 metres, allowing some resorts to open already.

For instance, 13 of the 31 ski lifts on the Breuil-Cervinia area (VS), at the Matterhorn, are in service.

Two resorts also situated near a glacier, Saas Fee (VS) and Engelberg (OW), opened parts of their ski areas too, in addition to the  Schilthorn, in the Bernese Oberland, and Diavolezza, in the Engadine (GR).

Which other resorts will be opening soon?

Ten other areas throughout Switzerland are planning to open over the coming weekends.

On November 12th, ski lifts Gemsstock (UR), and Glacier 3000, in Les Diablerets (VD) will start operating. The latter resort will inaugurate a new run this winter, which connects the middle station of Cabane to the Col du Pillon.

Ski resort of Les Diablerets will open soon. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

In Valais, the Quatre-Vallées and Grimentz are reading their slopes for the end November, weather permitting.

However, although the temperatures are much lower at higher altitudes now than they were only a week ago, “high pressure will return at the end of the week, which risks melting this first snowpack”, according to Isabelle Fath, forecaster at MeteoSwiss weather service.

Be ready for higher prices

As already announced, skiers can expect to pay higher prices in 2023.

Ski passes will cost more during the upcoming ski season to offset the price of electricity used to operate ski lifts. 

So far, a number of ski areas have already announced impending price hikes.

In the Bernese resorts of Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau, and Meiringen-Hasliberg, prices went up by 9.4 percent for adults.

“Our day passes and multi-day passes will be up to 5 percent more expensive,” Yves Audrimont, spokesperson for the Saas-Fee (VS) ski area told Swiss media.  This means paying 78 francs instead of 75, as was the case last year.

As for Bergbahnen Wildhaus in the canton of St. Gallen, spokesperson Urs Gantenbein, also confirms the increase in ticket prices.

While a day pass for adults previously cost 55 francs, its new price will be 58 francs.

In Riederalp, Bettmeralp, and Fiesch-Eggishorn, all located in the Aletsch glacier area of Valais, the price for a season ticket will increase from 777 to 850 francs.

READ MORE:  Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter

SKIING

Will the warm autumn affect the ski season in Switzerland?

The warmest October in recorded history made for a good hiking weather in the Swiss Alps, but it is proving detrimental to skiing.

Published: 31 October 2022 11:41 CET
Will the warm autumn affect the ski season in Switzerland?

The Swiss ski season officially starts in November — and ever earlier in some regions— but many resorts, including those at high altitudes, have not had enough snowfall to date.

The website of the 3000-metre-high resort of Gemsstock, for instance, has a banner saying that “Due to the warm weather conditions, the start of the season is postponed” from October 29th until November 12th. 

The situation is the same even in Zermatt, the resort that lies at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn.

At 3,899 metres, it is the highest ski area in Switzerland, where certain slopes are normally open 365 days a year. However, the women’s downhill competition scheduled for November 5th and 6th had to be cancelled due to lack of snow.

“We have to watch [the situation] on a day-to-day basis,” said Marc Lagger, spokesman for Zermatt Bergbahnen AG ski lifts. “The opening of the various facilities depends on temperatures and rainfall”.

And even the snow cannons can’t solve the problem when it is too warm, Lagger added.

This is what skiing at the foot of the Matterhorn looks like when there’s enough snow. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
 

However, Schilthorn, a resort in the Bernese Alps, has found a solution for its snowless slopes: snow-farming — a technique which consists of ‘stocking’ large deposits of snow in the spring and covering them with a plastic film to keep it from melting.

Because of this re-used snow, “the season can start on November 5th”, according to Christoph Egger, director of Schilthornbahn AG ski lift.

“Thanks to this technique, we can lay out the entire track along the Riggli chairlift. In fact, despite the summer heat, only 16 percent of the snowfall has melted”, he said.

But lack of snow is not the only problem skiers are facing in coming months.

Ski passes will cost more during the upcoming ski season due to the soaring energy prices.

A number of resorts have already announced impending price hikes.

In the Bernese resorts of Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau, and Meiringen-Hasliberg, prices went up by 9.4 percent for adults.

As for Bergbahnen Wildhaus in the canton of St. Gallen, spokesperson Urs Gantenbein, also confirms the increase in ticket prices.

While a day pass for adults previously cost 55 francs, its new price will be 58 francs.

In Riederalp, Bettmeralp, and Fiesch-Eggishorn, all located in the Aletsch glacier area of Valais, the price for a season ticket will increase from 777 to 850 francs.

READ MORE: Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter

Another challenge to Swiss ski resorts is a strong franc.

Switzerland’s tourism sector relies heavily on the multi-billion-franc revenue generated by the winter sports industry.

This winter, however, fewer foreign skiers, especially from the EU, are expected to hit Swiss slopes.

The reason is higher-than-usual inflation rate in the eurozone, as well as the strong-franc versus weakened euro exchange rate, which makes skiing in Switzerland too expensive for foreigners.

