EXPLAINED: How Swiss public transport tickets are going digital

If you use public transportation, you have likely noticed that ticket machines which used to be ubiquitous at all train and bus stations, have become a rarity — regardless of whether you live in a big city or a small town.



This is yet another vestige of the past that is disappearing from our lives, just like public telephone booths and certain phone service numbers.



As ticket machines are being gradually phased out — and will be totally abolished within the next decade — the only way to buy a ticket now is with your mobile phone or online.

“In the future, bus and train tickets will only be available digitally,” according to Thomas Ammann, spokesperson for the SwissPass Alliance.

The aim is for everyone to be able to pay with a smart phone by 2035.

This should not pose a problem for most commuters who already have public transportation apps on their phones, but what about those who are not accustomed to buying tickets digitally — especially seniors— and still rely on the physical machines?



The number of older people who don’t use phones or technology such as public transport applications is relatively low. Of the 1.8 million pensioners in Switzerland, only around 200,000 are without a smartphone, according to Peter Burri, spokesperson for Pro Senectute, aid organisation for the elderly.

However, as the change from physical to digital is occurring gradually, the proportion of app-savvy pensioners will also increase in time, Burri said.



Both Pro Senectute and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will offer mobile phone courses for people who need them — regardless of age.



Also, not all machines may disappear altogether.



"It must remain possible to buy a ticket without a cell phone,” SwissPass president René Schmied told SRF public broadcaster. “It is conceivable that there are still machines at major hubs or in external shops.”



If you don’t have a public transport app on your phone yet, this is a good time to install it.



This link explains how to do this and how to use the app to purchase tickets.



