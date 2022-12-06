Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Purchasing a train ticket to get more difficult

If you don’t know how to buy a train, bus, or tram ticket with your smartphone, you may not be able to ride on public transport at all.

That’s because physical ticket machines are disappearing and in the near future tickets will only be available in digital form, said Thomas Ammann, spokesperson for Swisspass Alliance.

While this should not pose a problem for most commuters who already have public transportation apps on their phones, people who are not accustomed to buying tickets digitally — especially seniors— may be left without a convenient possibility to buy tickets.

That number, however, is relatively low. Of the 1.8 million pensioners in Switzerland, only around 200,000 are without a smartphone, according to Pro Senectute, aid organisation for the elderly.

Both Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and Pro Senectute will offer mobile phone courses for the people who need them.

Cases of mental illness are on the rise

Serious cases of depression and other mental problems are more prevalent this year in Switzerland, with up to 20 percent more work absences linked to these illnesses in comparison to 2021.

These figures come from the insurer PK Rück, which processes the files of 250,000 employees in 6,000 Swiss companies.

Many of the reported cases are young people, the insurer said, adding that the disability insurance will be under pressure, as the average duration of absences of employees affected by psychological problems is 11 months.

“Many people will not be able to return to working life for a long time, or even quit their job altogether,” according to Andreas Heimer, spokesperson for PK Rück.

Business group releases outlook for Swiss economy

Despite persisting inflation, Switzerland is expected to maintain “weak growth” in 2023, according to Economiesuisse, the umbrella association of Swiss companies.

It expects the gross domestic product (GDP) to increase by 0.6 percent and predicts that Switzerland will not enter a recession.

However, “the shortage of skilled labour and high energy prices will persist and weigh on economic growth, as will the supply problems which are only slowly being resolved."

The situation would be exacerbated if the inflation, energy crisis, supply issues. and war in Ukraine persist, Economiesuisse said.

Meanwhile, in the World Cup...

Switzerland faces Portugal tonight at 8 pm in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After beating Serbia last week, Switzerland is pinning its hopes on its National Team (Nati) again.

But does it have any real chance against Portugal?

The opinion of Nati coach Murat Yakin may not have been totally unbiased when he said that his team has " a good chance of continuing to write our history."

Don't forget: Today is St. Nicholas Day

You don't have to be a child (just a child at heart) to enjoy this event.

This Swiss version of Santa Claus is called Samichlaus in the German-speaking part, and Saint-Nicolas in the French. He is typically dressed in bishop’s robes, wears a mitre on his head, and carries a staff.

He is accompanied by a donkey (which totes a sack filled with chocolates, peanuts, and mandarines on his back), and his helper, “Schmutzli”. Called “Père Fouettard” in French, this evil sidekick carries a bunch of twigs for punishing naughty children.

Needless to say, this tradition started long before laws against whipping children were introduced, though Schmutzli never actually whips anyone. But his menacing presence is supposed to be a deterrent to bad behaviour.

