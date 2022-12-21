What to know about changes to free Covid testing in Switzerland

What's happening?

The Swiss Parliament says that from January 1st 2023, the costs of Covid-19 tests will no longer be paid for by the government.

It means that anyone who wants a Covid test will have to pay for it themselves.

However, Covid-19 tests ordered by a doctor will be met by health insurance costs "provided the test is required to determine any further medical action," the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement.

"Such costs will also, however, be subject to the insurance’s deductible and copayment provisions," said the FOPH. The test result has no influence on the reimbursement.

Why are the rules changing?

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Swiss government has been covering the cost of Covid tests - at least most of the time.

But testing is expensive - the government spent 2.1 billion francs on tests in 2021, and 1.6 billion this year up to the start of December.

"The continuation of reimbursement for tests that benefit public health would have cost around CHF 100 million in the 1st quarter of 2023, according to estimates by the FOPH, based on a 20 to 30 percent higher test volume than in the past weeks," the FOPH says.

However, keeping tests free of charge could also lead to additional costs in other areas - such as a potentially greater burden on doctors' practices and hospitals, the FOPH said.

What's the reaction?

For infection specialist Jan Fehr, the end of free testing is happening at a bad time.

At the moment, it is difficult to keep track of which respiratory tract infections are having a significant burden on the health system with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and Covid all circulating at the same time, he told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

"Charging for corona tests from January will lead to even fewer people getting tested and is currently incomprehensible from an epidemiological point of view," said Fehr.

Santésuisse, the industry association of Swiss health insurers, urged the state to take over the costs of tests again if the Covid situation worsens in future.

What else should I know?

According to the FOPH, Covid tests are possible in the same facilities as before, such as doctors' surgeries, pharmacies, hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, as well as in test centres.

Despite tests not being free of charge unless a doctor has ordered them, vaccinations against Covid-19 will continue to be free for people in Switzerland in 2023.