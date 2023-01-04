Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Zurich will shut down its plants in case of power shortage

Though officials believe Switzerland has enough energy supply to withstand the winter, Zurich authorities announced they would take parts of the canton off the grid if “extreme” power shortage does occur.

Zurich’s grids are divided into two sub-areas; half of the stations will be shut down temporarily, while the other half will have power, the canton’s electric company, EKZ, said.

However, the lists are provisional at this point.

In the case of actual shortages, shutdowns would be adapted to the specific situation. In addition, the plan doesn’t reflect the entire supply, since the EKZ is not responsible for all areas of the canton. Cities of Zurich and Winterthur, for intance, have their own plants.

These two Swiss companies have most job vacancies

Switzerland’s labour market as a whole is experiencing a boom.

Many high-paid positions — over 250,000 in all currently — are vacant throughout the country. And about 70,000 of these jobs come from the 25 professions that are most in need of new employees.

Interestingly, the two companies that will create the highest number of jobs in the country both represent the image of Switzerland — SWISS airline and Rolex.

The airline would like to hire about 1,500 employees this year, while the ground handling company Swissport plans to increase the current workforce by 800 to 1,000 more employees by the summer.

As for the luxury watch company, it has not released the number of job vacancies.

But it said the demand for its products is so high, that it must increase its production, and therefore hire new employees.

Alternative to skiing in the Swiss Alps: ‘Hiking with alpacas’

Due to lack of snow in the mountains, some resorts are trying to find other activities to occupy tourists who came to ski but are unable to do so.

One meteorologist has suggested biking instead of skiing, but some offerings are more offbeat.

For instance, the resort of Sattel Hochstuckli is activating its summer luge run, while Flumserberg Is proposing hiking with alpacas and mountain goats.

Pollen season in Switzerland already underway

Because of unseasonably warm weather, the pollen season is “extraordinarily early” this year, according to the Swiss Allergy Center (AHA).

It is 20 to 30 days ahead of the 30-year average.

People with allergies have already reported suffering from hay fever and other symptoms — a rare occurrence at this time of year, AHA’s spokesperson Roxane Guillod said on Tuesday.

