Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Reminder: All TGVs between Geneva and Paris are canceled today

Strikes in France on January 19th against the proposed pension reform are impacting rail connections with Switzerland as well.

All TGVs on the Lausanne-Geneva-Paris line, in both directions — a total of 16 trains — are canceled, according to train operator Lyria.

The Léman Express between Geneva and Annemasse in France will be as disrupted as well, impacting hundreds of cross-border workers who use this train daily to travel to and from their jobs.

Migros to open around 100 new small stores in Switzerland

The country’s largest retail chain, Migros, plans to open about 100 new small shops throughout Switzerland to better serve consumers in rural or out-of-the-way areas.

The exact locations and timeline for the project are not yet released.

“Strengthening the local network is a priority for the company,” Migros director Fabrice Zumbrunnen said. “But it is not always easy to find the right locations.”

Nevertheless, even though the retailer is expanding small shops it does not plan to downsize the existing large supermarkets,” he added.

Beavers destroy Switzerland’s historic site



The Inkwilersee, a small lake on the border between Bern and Solothurn, is an archaeologically important location, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011.



However, the beavers living in the lake are digging underwater tunnels, chewing their way through layers of wood dating from the Bonze and Neolithic periods.



Now the two cantons have found a way to make sure the beavers are on their best behaviour: it is hoped that a grid which extends into the water will keep the rodents from digging more tunnels.

These are the cantons with the most public holidays



The number of bank holidays in Switzerland differs and varies from one canton to another: from 14 days per year in Uri et Schwyz, to merely six in Neuchâtel, Graubünden, Solothurn, and Appenzell Ausserrhoden.



In the middle, there is Appenzell Innerrhoden with 12 public holidays. Thurgau, Bern, Glarus, Obwalden and Nidwalden follow with 10 public holidays each.



Residents of Aargau, Zurich, Lucerne, Zug, Fribourg, Basel-City, Basel-Country, Schaffhausen, Saint-Gall, Vaud, Valais, and Geneva can only enjoy nine such days.

