Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New study reveals middle-class wages



Slightly more than half of Switzerland’s population — 55.4 percent to be exact— belongs to the middle-class income group, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday.



The average gross income of members of the middle class was 5,858.34 francs per month in 2020, the year the FSO studied. While more than two years old, these figures are not much different today, however.



Disposable income, a term that indicates what remains of gross earnings after taxes, social insurance, and health insurance premiums are paid, amounted to 4,163.23 francs.



Almost a third of Zurich municipalities are cutting their taxes



Forty-seven out of 160 Zurich communes are reducing their tax rates this year, according to an analysis of the official cantonal database reported in the Swiss media.

That is a much higher number than last year, when only 12 Zurich municipalities had slashed their taxes.



And only 11 municipalities actually raised the tax rate in 2023 — though not by much — versus 22 last year, statistics show.



Read our article today to find out which of the canton’s municipalities are lowering taxes, and by how much.



Switzerland has one of Europe’s highest life expectancies



The country is in the second place, along with Iceland, in the Eurostat ranking of nations and regions where people live the longest: 83.3 years on average.



Only Norway scored higher, with 83.3 years.



In terms of regions, Central Switzerland, which includes the cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zug, ranks first (83.7 years), followed by the canton of Zurich (82.6).



However, the Lake Geneva region (Geneva, Vaud and Valais) is below the national average (82.8 years), as are he cantons of Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Jura and Bern (82.9 years).



However these averages are still higher than in many other European regions.

Switzerland approves crickets for human consumption



After the European Union authorised the use of cricket powder in food on Tuesday, Switzerland followed suit.



"As the cricket is authorised for human consumption in the EU, it is automatically also authorised in Switzerland," the Federal Office for Food Safety said.



It will be used in frozen, dried or powdered form, in a wide range of foods, including multigrain breads, cereal bars, sauces, potato products, pizzas, soups, beverages, and even chocolate.



Can you avoid this additive if you are not a fan of insects?



Possibly. Migros already said it would focus on developing plant-based products, “with no eyes, legs or antennae.”

