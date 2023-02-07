EXPLAINED: Do you have to carry your Swiss ID card with you at all times?
Switzerland will soon launch a new identity card. We look at if you're required to carry your ID card with you, and when you're required to show.
Switzerland’s new, more secure identity card, is being launched on March 3rd, the government announced on Monday.
The new card will have updates, and is set to be more secure.
"Certain security elements are inserted into the materials, others are created during the manufacture of the card, and even other (elements) when the card is personalised,” according to federal police (Fedpol).
There is no need to apply for the new card if your current one is still valid.
You can find more information about the card here:
The light-blue cards currently in use feature the Swiss flag in the upper-left corner, as well as the name of Switzerland’s ‘Confederation’ in four official languages, as well as in English.
They also include your photo, full name, date of birth, and signature.
The other side features your height, where and when the card was issued, and when it expires.
It also lists your place of origin / ancestry — all the same information as is featured in the Swiss passport.
You will also be asked to show your ID card when dealing with the government / public administration offices, whether federal, cantonal, or municipal.
What if you are a foreigner and don’t have official Swiss documents?
In all of the above cases, your foreign passport or the identity card issued by your government is considered a valid document in Switzerland — as long as you can back it up with a permit.
