How much does it cost to live in Switzerland’s most international cities?

Swiss cities are consistently ranked among the most expensive in the world.

But how much does it really cost to live there if we take into account median wages versus prices for various products and services, as well as fixed costs such as rent and utilities?

We looked at selected available data for Zurich, Geneva, Basel, and Lausanne — the four cities where most international residents live.

It is important to keep in mind, however, that these are current approximate averages, and can change on short notice, taking into account changing inflation rate and other factors.

Zurich

Average monthly net salary: 6,240 francs

Rent for a four-room apartment in the city centre: 3,832.92 francs; 2,737.92 francs farther from the centre

Electricity, heating, water, trash collection for a 85m2 apartment: 252.19 francs a month

Public transportation: one-way, ticket, local: 4.40 francs; Monthly Pass (regular price): 97.50 francs

Monthly childcare (full day, private): 2,772.48 francs

Fitness club, monthly fee for one adult: 84.98 francs

Three-course meal for two people at mid-range restaurant: 120 francs

Summary:

Estimated monthly costs for a family of four are 5,754.5 francs without rent

Estimated monthly costs for a single person are 1,571 francs without rent

Geneva

Average monthly net salary: 5,446.28 francs

Rent for a four-room apartment in the city centre: 4,219.05 francs; 3,016.67 francs farther from the centre.

Electricity, heating, water, trash collection for a 85m2 apartment: 192.70 francs a month

Public transportation: one-way, ticket, local: 3 francs; Monthly Pass (regular price): 70 francs

Monthly childcare (full day, private): 2,054.62 francs

Fitness club, monthly fee for one adult: 84.98 francs

Three-course meal for two people at mid-range restaurant: 115 francs.

Summary:

Estimated monthly costs for a family of four are 4,981.5 francs without rent.

Estimated monthly costs for a single person are 1,357.90 francs without rent

Basel

Average monthly net salary: 5,984.90 francs

Rent for a four-room apartment in the city centre: 2,718.18 francs; 2,055.56 francs farther from the centre

Electricity, heating, water, trash collection for a 85m2 apartment: 268.66 francs a month

Public transportation: one-way, ticket, local: 3.60 francs; Monthly Pass (regular price): 80 francs

Monthly childcare (full day, private): 2,487.50 francs

Fitness club, monthly fee for one adult: 72.21 francs

Three-course meal for two people at mid-range restaurant: 112.50 francs.

Summary:

Estimated monthly costs for a family of four are 5,995 francs without rent

Estimated monthly costs for a single person are 1,636 francs without rent

Lausanne

Average monthly net salary: 5,063.62 francs

Rent for a four-room apartment in the city centre: 3,127.27 francs; 2,570 francs farther from the centre

Electricity, heating, water, trash collection for a 85m2 apartment: 285.28 francs a month

Public transportation: one-way, ticket, local: 3.70 francs; Monthly Pass (regular price): 74 francs

Monthly childcare (full day, private): 2,511.11 francs

Fitness club, monthly fee for one adult: 78.69 francs

Three-course meal for two people at mid-range restaurant: 105 francs.

Summary:

Estimated monthly costs for a family of four are 5,504.3 francs without rent

Estimated monthly costs for a single person are1,522 francs without rent

