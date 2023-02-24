Everything that changes about life in Switzerland in March 2023

Swiss rents could increase

On March 1st, the Federal Housing Authority will announce whether, and by how much, Switzerland's reference rate will rise.

This is important news for tenants, as reference rate is a benchmark used to set other interest rates as well.

It plays a role in determining rents in Switzerland, because when this rate is climbing, mortgages become more expensive for landlords, who then pass the additional cost on to their tenants.

Right now the reference rate is 1.25 percent, and currently 54 percent of rental contracts in Switzerland are based on that rate, though it fluctuates from one region to another.

If, for instance, the interest rate were to climb by 0.25 percentage points, and your rental agreement is based on the 1.25-percent reference rate, your landlord will be able to charge 3 percent more rent. And an increase of 0.5 percentage points would allow them to raise rents by 6 percent.

Government to release reserve stock of antibiotics

To combat the shortage of essential medications, which has been plaguing Switzerland for months, the Federal Office for Economic Supply (FONES) “will completely release” the mandatory reserves of antibiotics on March 1st.

FONES stockpiles various essential supplies, including drugs, to be released in emergencies.

First 2023 referendum, March 12th

There will be no national vote in the first of four referendums held this year (the others are scheduled for June 18th, October 22nd, and November 26th), but in some cantons voters will weigh in on various issues of regional importance.

For instance, both Geneva and Basel-City will vote on tax issues.

In Geneva, the issue is whether large shareholders should pay more tax on their profits.

The left-wing alliance, which launched this referendum, is urging the ‘yes’ vote, while authorities say the approval of this proposal would make Geneva less attractive for businesses, and many may choose to leave the canton.

In Basel-City, voters will decide on the proposed tax cuts, which would provide financial relief to all taxpayers.

Socialists and the Greens are urging the ‘no’ vote because they claim the tax package is unbalanced and the top earners as well as the wealthy would benefit more than low and middle-income individuals and families.

Genevans will vote on March 12th. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Spring begins

The first day of the spring season, the so-called Vernal Equinox, will occur on March 20th at precisely 10:24 pm.

That’s when the sun will sit vertically above the equator, making day and night equally long / short.

Rewind the clocks

Daylight saving time will begin at 02:00 am on Sunday March 26th, when Swiss clocks will go forward an hour.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later and there will be more light in the evening.

Ski season ends in some Swiss resorts

While most of Switzerland's high-altitude ski lifts remain open through April and even May, some close at the end of March.

You can see what they are, as well as closing dates for other resorts here.

Also, school ski holidays will end in several cantons between March 3rd and 12th.

You won't need these until next year. Photo: Pixabay

Taxman cometh

Swiss tax declarations are due on March 31st.

But if you don't have it ready by this date, don't worry: If your tax return is prepared by an accounting firm, they automatically file every year for extension for all their clients.

You should have received a confirmation letter or email from the firm to that effect.

But if you prepare your tax declaration yourself and you won’t be able to meet the deadline, you must ask the tax authorities in your canton of residence for extension.

The new filing date depends on where you live:

Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, Basel-City, Geneva, Luzern, Schwyz, St. Gallen, Uri, Valais, and Zurich: May 31st.

Aargau, Basel-Country, Fribourg, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen, Ticino, Vaud, and Zug: June 30th

Jura and Solothurn: July 31st.

Only one canton, Bern, allows extensions until September 15th.

This is how you can ask for an extension:

Emergency energy measures to end

In August 2022, when the energy crisis was looming and power outages appeared a real possibility, Swiss authorities announced that they would reduce gas consumption by 15 percent during the winter months — October to the end of March — compared with average annual consumption.

The feared shortages have not materialised, and the government is expected to exit the crisis mode by March 31st.





