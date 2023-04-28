10 events in Switzerland not to miss in May 2023

Advertisement

Zurich Oberland Cheese Market

If you don’t mind travelling to the Zurich countryside, the regional cheese market held in the small village Saland is worth the trip. On May 1st, you can get to know local cheese makers and discover over 200 cheese specialties while being entertained by Bachteltrychler, yodel choirs, and alphorn players from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Festival uf em Berg

Once your backpack is stuffed full of cheese, you should make your way to Zurich’s Adlisberg festival which runs until 8pm on May 1st. In addition to great live music, the festival is also host to a variety of food stations and you can even partake in outdoor yoga with fellow revellers.

ZugSports Festival

Coined ‘the most beautiful sports festival in Switzerland’, the ZugSports Festival takes place from May 3rd to May 13th in the city of Zug. Whether you’d like to try out a less popular sport, join in games, or simply want to marvel at the athletes, the festival caters to sports enthusiasts of every level. The best part? It’s completely free.

Swiss Emmental cheese. Head to the Zurich Oberland Cheese Market to try some. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Montreux Moves

Montreux Moves is a perfect (and free) event for those seeking to combine sports and fun. The sporting event takes place on May 4th and sees that participants complete the 5-kilomtere journey to the port of Basset by relying on different means of transport.

First Friday Biel

On the first Friday of every month, Biel – the biggest town in Switzerland where both German and French are spoken equally – hosts the First Friday event with shops and delicatessen staying open until 10pm. If you’re not from the area but keen to explore the historic town, you can take part in a guided tour, meet new people and discover handy insider tips.

Fantasy Basel - The Swiss Comic Con

Fantasy Basel is Switzerland’s biggest convention for film, tv, gaming and cosplayers, and arguably the most diverse in Europe. The event takes place across 77,000 square metres and expects some 62,000 visitors to grace its five halls between May 18th-20th.

Wait a second? The countdown has started😍

Only one month to go (that's more 30 sleeps) and #fantasybasel #theswisscomiccon will open its doors for you again! We are looking forward to a full load of fun, action and of course beautiful cosplays!

There's a lot to discover!🎮🧑‍🚀🧝‍♀️🍣 pic.twitter.com/KzTLVkPZY4 — FANTASY BASEL - The Swiss Comic Con (@FantasyBasel) April 18, 2023

The Dance Festival

Lausanne’s Fête de la Danse celebrates dance in the city and across Switzerland from May 10th to May 14th. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to participate in dance classes and discover the art of dance in cultural centres, theatres, and public spaces.

43rd Spring Fair of Central Switzerland - Luga

Luga has been an integral part of Central Switzerland for more than 40 years and invites visitors to browse its marketplace where some 450 regional and national exhibitors showcase everything your heart desires, from delicious food to gaming stalls and petting zoos, until May 7th.

Klostermarkt Zürich

Between May 5th and 6th around 20 monasteries and religious orders from Switzerland and other German-speaking countries offer their products for sale at the Klostermarkt Zürich in the large hall of Zurich main station. In addition, there are also a few cultural and handicraft events as well as a small restaurant where you can linger and chat with the organisers.

Goat trekking

If you’re looking for a unique day out with the kids, the quaint municipality of Flums in the canton of St. Gallen will host several introductory goat trekking days this month from May 3rd to May 21st. In addition to walking alongside goats, you will also be in the company of donkey-duo Flicka and Mara as you take in the breathtaking views over Lake Walen. Adult tickets cost 60 francs apiece, while children up to 12 years pay 20 francs and those over 13 years pay 30 francs.