5 ways to make the most of spring in Switzerland

Advertisement

Discover the flowers

Spring time means spring blossoms, and Switzerland has plenty to offer in that department.

If you want to catch Switzerland’s famous narcissus flowers (wild daffodils), try the Seewis Narcissus Trail near Zürich in the east, or the Les Pléiades and Haut de Caux hikes near Montreux in the west.

If you’re eager to spot the beautiful crocus flower, which comes in purple, white, and yellow, you can travel to Rämisgummen in central Switzerland, or to Les Prés-d’Orvin in the northwest, where you can also catch some more daffodils.

Crocuses are a regular fixture of the Swiss Alps at this time of year. Photo: Pixabay

And although it’s technically not in Switzerland, Mainau Island at Lake Constance is worth a visit. This large garden island is home to over one million flowers, and is most famed for the thousands of colourful tulips that fill its fields in the spring.

READ ALSO: What is the best season to visit Switzerland?

Advertisement

Walk along the rivers and lakes

Spring is also the perfect season for a relaxing low-altitude walk along Switzerland’s rivers and lakes, of which there are many. Here’s just a sampling:

The Rheinschlucht, also known as the Swiss Grand Canyon, is a picturesque gorge with trails that follow the Rhine River as it cuts through the limestone cliffs that rise up on either side. The path starts near Chur, about 90 minutes south of Zürich. If you go on the weekend, you can even take a ride to the trailhead in a vintage open-air train.

Another great river hike lies further south in the Verzasca Valley. The trail traces the Verzasca River which flows through Switzerland’s Ticino region. The famous double-arched bridge that marks the end of the hike spans a great swimming area, which will certainly make the full 3.5 hour effort worth it.

For a breathtaking lakeside adventure, check out the Five Lakes Walk in Zermatt, just north of the Italian border. As the name suggests, the trail will take you by five lakes (Stellisee, Grindjisee, Grünsee, Moosjisee and Leisee), each of which has its own unique beauty. You can even catch a glimpse of the famous Matterhorn reflected on their surfaces.

You could also opt for the Oeschinen Circular near Kandersteg, Bern, where you can walk along the crystal blue water that fills the beautiful Oeschinensee, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chase the waterfalls

With the snowmelt coming down from the mountain caps, Switzerland’s many waterfalls are approaching full flow in the spring. At 150 meters wide and 23 meters tall, the Rhine Falls at Schaffhausen (a short trip from Zurich) are nothing short of spectacular.

Another option not far from Zürich (two hours by train) are the Batöni Falls. In one three-hour hike, you’ll catch five waterfalls pour over steep cliffs into the narrow river valley.



Image by Switzerland has no shortage of beautiful waterfalls you can find on its plentiful hiking trails.Image by Klaus Stebani from Pixabay

Further south near Interlaken lie the Giessbach Falls, which you can reach through a relaxing ferry ride across the beautiful Brienzersee, followed by a funicular trip up to the Grand Hotel Giessbach. From there, you can see the falls up close, and even walk underneath them.

Explore the villages

With less tourists in the area, spring is also a great time to experience some of Switzerland’s most popular small towns. Grindelwald comes top of mind. Tucked under the Eiger Mountain in the Bernese Alps, you can experience the scenic landscape through the many hiking trails, or by taking a ride on the First Flieger, a 800 meter long zipline that whizzes above the village.

READ ALSO: Five beautiful Swiss villages located near Alpine lakes

Advertisement

The nearby Ballenberg is another cool village to check out: it features an open-air museum where you can explore old farmhouses and barns from across Switzerland and observe demonstrations of how traditional Swiss handicrafts are made.

Finally, just on the edge of Lake Lugano lies the charming town of Morcote. The village is home to many architectural wonders, including the distinctive arcades that line the lakefront houses and shops and the Santa Maria del Sasso pilgrimage church.

Although perhaps less famous than their French or German counterparts, Switzerland has many vineyards rivaling them for a view. Photo: Pixabay

Enjoy the wineries

Between the months of May and June, Swiss wineries across the country open their doors to visitors. If you pay a visit to one of the many vineyards that dot the country (the most popular of which lie in the Valais and Lauvaux regions) you can observe how the wine is made and taste it for yourself, all while enjoying a traditional Swiss raclette.