7 of the best things about summer in Switzerland

There are some things about a Swiss summer that make it extra special. Here are some of our favourites:

Open-air cinema by the lake

Let’s face it, every one of us has that one movie you could watch again and again. But how about watching it against an idyllic backdrop directly on the lakeshore while sipping on a refreshing summer cocktail?

This might just be possible at one of Switzerland’s many open-air cinemas which feature everything from popular Hollywood blockbusters to classic movies and arthouse films in all four official languages (plus English).

If you’re quick enough, you might even snag a ticket for an exclusive pre-premiere.

You can find open-air cinemas in cities like Zurich, Basel, Lucerne, and Geneva.

Cutting your own flowers

Whether you want to surprise someone special with a personal bouquet or are simply looking to save a buck (and you will), cutting your own flowers is a unique experience you should try at least once in your life.

Luckily, there is a multitude of flower fields to choose from in Switzerland featuring everything from dahlias to foxgloves, and daffodils to roses and tulips.

These flower fields will be clearly marked as such and you will find both a price list and a money box next to the field.

Though the field (and its money box) is usually left unattended, you are strongly encouraged to pay. Remember this is Switzerland, you never know who’s on neighbourhood watch that day.

You can find a limited list of Swiss flower fields here, however, we advise hopping into your car and going for a drive. You’ll be surprised how many flower fields will pop up in villages across the country.

Berry-picking

While you’re out getting your hands dirty, we also recommend dropping by a local farm and picking your own berries and fruits. In Switzerland, you can usually pick strawberries from the end of May and throughout the summer.

Besides strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and currants can also be harvested on many farms, as can apples and pears as well as various vegetables.

Picking your own fruit is a Swiss favourite summer activity as it not only lets you play gardener for the day and feel connected with mother nature, but it’s also a great (and inexpensive) way of supporting the farmers in your region while enjoying the freshest of fruits.

Ticino getaways

Perhaps nowhere in Europe is it easier to feel like you’re vacationing abroad while still in the same country than is the case in Switzerland.

Particularly the sunny canton of Ticino with its Italian flair - where many Swiss people have second abodes - draws in visitors from across Switzerland every summer, and for good reason.

Whether you choose to explore Bellinzona’s three medieval castles, admire Ascona’s Mediterranean architecture or take an ice-cold dip in Verzasca’s crystal clear river, in Ticino you’re at the right address for a mini summer vacation.

But what if you live in Ticino?

Well, then you’ve already lucked out. Enjoy it.

Summer barbecues

There is little the Swiss love to do more than kick off summer with a yummy barbecue packed with rows of Cervelat and Bratwurst.

The good news? In Switzerland, you can set up your grill in pretty much any outdoor place (lake, park, forest, or meadow) you like, provided you tidy up after yourself and don’t damage any public or private property.

This means you must double check that your fire has been fully extinguished after you wrap up your food party. You should also always collect all your rubbish and safely dispose of any charcoal you have used.

In forests, you should also use appropriate wood and stick to designated barbeque settlement areas to have your BBQ.

If you plan on grilling on your balcony, however, you may need to refer to your tenancy agreement before buying a grill.

Music festivals

Summer is festival season in Switzerland when even the smallest towns have at least one musical event.

Zofingen, for example, is a modest city in the canton of Aargau with a population of under 13,000, yet its Heitere Open Air Festival attracts some 35,000 visitors over a three-day period.

But if this is too small scale for you, you may be better served at one of Switzerland’s three largest open-air festivals: the Paléo Festival Nyon, Openair Frauenfeld and Openair St. Gallen.

Either way, there is something for everyone in Switzerland’s summer festival calendar.

Outdoor bathing culture

Whether it’s in an outdoor swimming pool, lake, river, or even fountain, if you’re looking to dip your toes in Switzerland during the summer months you’re truly spoiled for choice.

Swimming pools, or Badis, as they are affectionately called in Swiss-German (bains or piscines in French), are deeply embedded in Swiss culture, with children enjoying weekly trips to their local pools as part of their school curriculum from a young age.

But while many Swiss like to stick with their local outdoor pool facility, if you’re feeling adventurous, Switzerland has many iconic outdoor pools across its cantons that are well worth a visit.

You can also go for a (free) swim in many Swiss lakes and rivers, though designated lake and river outdoor pool facilities do demand you pay entry before putting down your beach towel.

And if you feel brave enough and don’t mind an audience, you can also take a dip in some of Switzerland’s fountains. But before you do, make sure to do a quick online search to check the fountain of your choice is in fact a bathing fountain, lest you embarrass yourself and break a rule or two.

