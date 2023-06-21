What's next for Switzerland after president announces resignation?

Advertisement

"This morning I told the head of the parliament, as well as my colleagues on the Federal Council, that I plan to leave the Federal Council at the end of this legislature, therefore at the end of the year," Berset, a controversial figure in the Swiss government, told a hastily-arranged press conference in the capital Bern.

"I have the feeling that I've accomplished what is possible. I have given everything," he said.

The announcement came as a surprise to many people in Switzerland who became accustomed to often seeing Berset, who holds the position of Health Minister, take the helm during the Covid pandemic.

What happens when a Swiss president quits?

That depends on when he or she leaves.

If it is during the one-year term of presidency, then, logically the vice-president steps in.

This could, at least in theory, cause some disruptions in the usually smooth operations of the Swiss government. However, such a situation hasn’t happened in recent memory, so there is no precedence for this to speak of.

If he or she quits after the term of office is over — as Berset is doing — then…nothing happens, at least nothing that would affect Switzerland in any way.

Berset will finish his term in office, which would come to an end even if he remained on the Federal Council, since Switzerland’s presidents are elected for one year only.

In 2024, the current vice-president, Defence Mnister Viola Amherd, will take over the presidency — provided she is approved by the parliament, which is mostly ceremonial, since everyone knows ahead of time who is in line for presidency in a given year, and everyone wants to ensure a smooth transition.

What about the Federal Council?

While the presidency will not be affected in any way, Berset’s departure also means his 12-year tenure on the Federal Council as the head of the Department of Home Affairs (to which Health Ministry belongs) will come to an end.

It will be up to the parliament to choose a new minister from among MPs willing to take Berset’s place on the seven-member Federal Council.

This is not an unusual situation: at the end of 2022, two ministers, Simonetta Sommaruga and Ueli Maurer, stepped down; Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Albert Rösti replaced them on the Federal Council.

This is what will happen at the end of 2023 as well: a new minister will be elected to take Berset’s place.

What will be important is that the new minister comes from the same party as Berset — the left-leaning Social Democrats — to preserve the balance of power in the Federal Council, which reflects that of the parliament.

For the past 60 years, the seven seats have been attributed according to the so-called “magic formula,” which is a uniquely Swiss phenomenon.

It is based on the "2-2-2-1” formula, which means two seats each for the Swiss People’s Party to the right, Social Democrats to the left, as well as The Center, and one seat for The Liberals — the latter two in the middle.



