When are schools in Switzerland on summer holidays in 2023?
Apart from Ticino and parts of Valais, where schoolchildren are already on their summer break, kids in the other Swiss cantons will start their vacation on various dates throughout July.
On average, public school vacations in Switzerland last about six weeks — with some cantons, like Aargau, offering less vacation time, and others (Ticino and Valais) more.
Additionally, kids here get two weeks at Christmas and New Year, between one and two weeks in February, (depending on the canton), two weeks at Easter, and two weeks in the autumn.
There are also several public holidays throughout the year when schools are closed.
So when are schools shut during the summer?
This is the schedule for each of the 26 cantons, keeping in mind that some regions, have different vacation schedules for different districts.
Aargau: July 24th to August 11th (the shortest summer vacation in Switzerland).
Appenzell Auserrhoden: July 10th to August 11th
Appenzell Innerrhoden: July 8th to August 13th
Basel-Country: July 1st to August 13th or July 8th to August 13th
Basel-City: July 1st to August 12th
Bern: July 8th to August 13th, or July 10th to August 18th
Fribourg: July 3rd to August 23rd or July 10th to August 23rd
Geneva: July 3rd to August 20th
Glarus: July 1st to August 13th
Graubünden: July 1st to August 13th or July 8th to August 13th
Jura: July 3rd to August 18th
Luzern: July 12th to August 20th
Neuchâtel: July 3rd to August 11th
Nidwalden: July 8th to August 20th or July 8th to August 27th
Obwalden: July 1st to August 13th or July 8th to August 20th
Schaffhausen: July 8th to August 13th
Schwyz: July 10th to August 18th
Solothurn: July 10th to August 15th
St. Gallen: July 9th to August 13th
Thurgau: July 10th to August 13th
Ticino: June 17th to August 27th (the longest summer break in Switzerland)
Uri: July 1st to August 20th
Valais: June 26th to August 16th or July 1st to August 14th
Vaud: July 1st to August 20th
Zug: July 8th to August 20th
Zurich: July 17th to August 9th
As far as private (including international) schools are concerned, they have their own vacation schedules, which are usually different from that of public institutions.
