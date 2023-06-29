BREAKING: Geneva airport strike to ground flights on Friday morning

Advertisement

Flights at Geneva's international airport will be grounded for four hours on Friday morning due to a strike by workers, an airport spokesman said.

"Based on this information, airlines will decide whether to maintain, cancel or delay their flights," spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told AFP, noting that no flights will take place between 6am and 10am local time.

Last week The Local reported that the public service union SSP said employees of Geneva international airport, Switzerland’s second-largest, would undertake industrial action that would disrupt air traffic, unless their demands were met.

At stake in the dispute is the new compensation policy promoted by the airport’s management. According to the SSP union, the new policy seeks to eliminate employee bonuses, and allows the demotion of workers based on their behaviour.

It added that it already informed major airlines of the plan, so they can “divert their aircraft to other destinations.”

A strike would completely paralyse the airport, through which tens of thousands of passengers travel each day, as services such as baggage handling and security checks would have to be ceased.

As a result, planes will have to be grounded.