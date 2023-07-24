Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Fewer international companies interested in doing business in Switzerland



Big multinational firms are the backbone of Switzerland’s economy: they employ 26 percent of the country’s workforce, contribute 36 percent of gross domestic product and nearly half of federal corporate tax revenue.

However, a new study by an international management consulting firm Bearingpoint, shows that fewer multinationals want to establish their headquarters here.

Among the reasons cited in the study are the shortage of skilled labour, the still-unresolved problems between Switzerland and the EU, and restrictions related to work permits for non-Europeans.

A quarter of Swiss employees need more than one job to pay their bills



Though Switzerland is known for its high wages, it is also an expensive country to live in.

About 23 percent of respondents in a new survey carried out by PwC financial firm, said they can’t make the ends meet and need more than one job to pay their bills.

On a more positive note, 38 percent of study participants said they still have money left at the end of the month and manage to save.

However, this proportion is lower than in 2022, when nearly half of the respondents indicated they were able to put money aside.

Furthermore, only one out of three Swiss employees consider themselves to be fairly paid.

READ MORE: How to work out what salary you could earn in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Zurich MPs want the government to pay for sunscreen for all city residents



Two municipal deputies have filed a motion calling on the government to provide free sunscreen "in light of the increasing incidence of skin cancer in the population.”

The City Council has not yet taken a position on the unusual request, backed by the left-wing MPs who argue that this measure is necessary, especially in view of heatwaves that have hit Switzerland this summer and the last.

However, deputies from centre-right parties are not hot on the idea.

“'I am against taxpayer funding” of this scheme, said MP Andri Silberschmidt. “If the state has enough money to fund sunscreen, it should lower taxes instead."

Another deputy, Thomas Aeschi, is also against the proposal.

"Protecting yourself from the sun is the responsibility of citizens, not the government,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

German citizen is banned from driving in Switzerland



A 20-year-old man from Germany was arrested after being stopped for driving 178 km / h in an 80 km / h zone in Zurich, cantonal police announced on Sunday.

The speeder was subsequently released, pending court appearance, but he cannot drive in Switzerland again, the police said.

Careless driving can have other serious consequences as well, especially for those who hope to become Swiss citizens: earlier this year, a Frenchman who has lived in Switzerland for 40 years, saw his application for naturalisation, and a subsequent appeal, refused because he was caught speeding in Geneva several years prior.

READ ALSO: How visitors to Switzerland can avoid driving penalties

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



