How foreign residents can become part of their local Swiss community

There are very few people who settle in a new place and immediately feel like they belong.

For most, becoming part of a tight-knit community and being welcomed by others with open arms is mostly a long and bumpy road.

Foreigners are quick to blame the locals for being aloof and distant — and it’s true that many of them are. By either nature or upbringing, the Swiss are reserved and may come across as unfriendly.

Part of the reason could be that Swiss people value discretion and have an innate sense of privacy— their own and other people’s, which prevents them from being gregarious extraverts. This could be mistaken for aloofness.

But though you may be quick to blame the Swiss for their coldness, it could also be that you yourself are not making enough efforts to integrate.

Many foreigners have a tendency to form social groups with their compatriots and don't even try to befriend the Swiss.

However, if you plan on remaining in Switzerland for a while, it is very important that you become part of your local community.

It is important not only because it will make your life more pleasant, but it will also prove useful if you ever apply for naturalisation, as integration and being active in your town or village is essential for Swiss citizenship.

What exactly does this mean?

According to the State Secretariat for Migration, integration’ implies that a foreigner “should participate in the economic, social and cultural life of society.”

This requires not only fluency in the national language of a particular region, but also familiarity with the Swiss way of life and local customs.

Bloom where you are planted

This phrase perfectly describes what a successful integration is: you may not be native to the region, but you put down your roots there and become part of the local environment.

While in a big city you may feel more detached and anonymous, in small towns and villages your presence will be felt more — and that is a good thing.

What is the best way of ‘blooming’ in your community?

Learn the language

This may sound obvious, but many people underestimate the importance of being able to communicate and interact with the local people in their language (rather than in English).

Join local organisations

A great way to show your willingness to become part of the community (and improve your language skills at the same time) is to become part of local organisations.

Particularly in all small towns and villages, this means joining a fire brigade.

In some locations, in fact, this is obligatory, but in most you can volunteer and be trained.

Choir

Another great way to be active in the community is to become a member of a local choir.

You won’t have to travel far to find one: rare is a village in Switzerland that doesn’t have its own choir.

And the good thing about it is that you don’t even need a good voice to sing in a choir — it’s more about the camaraderie than flawless performance.

Sports club

If you really are tone-deaf, you may feel more comfortable joining a local sports club.

Many small towns have their own football (soccer) teams, and that’s a great way to participate in local life. You will (literally) get a kick out it.

School

If you have young children, helping out at your local school — for instance, by volunteering to accompany kids on field trips, or helping to organise various events — is a good way to meet other parents and be useful at the same time.

Church

If you are religious, belonging to a parish and participating in events therein, or lending a hand when needed, is also a good step toward integration.

Volunteer

If fire brigades, choirs, sports clubs, churches, and schools are not your thing, then find a local organisation that needs volunteers.

It can be human or pet related, but the important thing is to be part of a group.