8 things you should know if your child is starting school in Switzerland

While some schoolchildren in Switzerland are slowly wrapping up their summer break, others youngsters are gearing up for another very important event: their very first day of school.

The first day of school is not only a big event for your child, but it also marks a big change for you as a parent. However, with the right preparation even a day as big as your child’s first day of primary school can be stress-free.

In Switzerland, children commence primary school at the age of six or seven. After you have registered your child with your local primary school, you will usually be sent a list of items you will need to purchase in time for enrolment.

But, before you even begin to stuff your child’s rucksack with notebooks, pencils a hearty breakfast, you may want to consider getting your child used to their soon-to-be schedule before their first day.

What sort of school bag do they need?

While there is no set rule on the type of rucksack your child will need for school, you will need to keep in mind that in Switzerland, pupils are required to carry books around in their rucksack all day – and this can get heavy. Swiss primary (and secondary) schools generally do not provide lockers.

That considered, your child’s rucksack should be both comfortable and visible to keep your child safe while walking to and from school.

They will also need a sports bag, usually a waterproof one with a drawstring, to keep gym shoes and gym clothes in. These can be easily hung in the sports hall changing rooms.

What clothes do they need?

Though schools in Switzerland do not feature uniforms, there are still clothing items your child will need when attending school.

These include:

Winter coat. In Switzerland, classes can start as early as 7.30 am (latest 8.30 am) and winter temperatures often range from -2C to 5C, so it is essential for your child to keep warm while waiting for their class to start. This will require you to equip them with a warm – ideally waterproof - winter coat. The same goes for winter boots.

In Switzerland, classes can start as early as 7.30 am (latest 8.30 am) and winter temperatures often range from -2C to 5C, so it is essential for your child to keep warm while waiting for their class to start. This will require you to equip them with a warm – ideally waterproof - winter coat. The same goes for winter boots. Raincoat. The weather in Switzerland can be unpredictable at times and Swiss children often carry a raincoat in their rucksack in the case of heavy rainfall – and because umbrellas are a hassle to lug around.

The weather in Switzerland can be unpredictable at times and Swiss children often carry a raincoat in their rucksack in the case of heavy rainfall – and because umbrellas are a hassle to lug around. Gym clothes. In schools across Switzerland it is mandatory to send your child to school prepared for their sports lesson, and this means they will need the clean clothing when entering the school gym. Indoor sneakers – preferably with laces – are recommended to prevent accidents. In Swiss primary school (as well as kindergarten) specifically, kids are also allowed to wear gymnastics shoes indoors when exercising.

In schools across Switzerland it is mandatory to send your child to school prepared for their sports lesson, and this means they will need the clean clothing when entering the school gym. Indoor sneakers – preferably with laces – are recommended to prevent accidents. In Swiss primary school (as well as kindergarten) specifically, kids are also allowed to wear gymnastics shoes indoors when exercising. Swimming clothes. As part of your child weekly 1-hour sports class, they will also be required to partake in swimming lessons at your local swimming pool facility in the warmer months. It is therefore crucial they always bring along their swimming trunks/swimsuit, goggles, cap, slippers, and towel. But don’t worry, your child’s teacher will let them know whether they will be any swimming a week beforehand.

Spare underwear. Your child may still not have a 100 percent hit rate when it comes to making the toilet in time, especially in an unfamiliar setting, so one or more spare pairs of underwear are advisable.

Do Swiss schools require me to buy my child any stationery?

This varies from school to school. In some Swiss schools, you will be required to shop for a few things, such as notebooks and a pencil case, prior to sending your child to school. In others most of these things will be provided for you.

If your child’s school has not provided you with a shopping list, it is best to get in touch with the school or teacher before the term kicks off.

In any case, letting your child pick out their own stationary may just make for a smoother first day.

Do you need to buy textbooks?

In Switzerland, the school is supposed to supply any textbooks or printed material your child will require to learn.

What food or drink does your child need to bring?

No food is provided in Swiss primary schools and pupils tend to bring their own snacks for their breakfast break. This is usually a pack of biscuits, a small sandwich, Bircher Müsli, or fruit (banana, clementine, and apples being favourites).

Children in Switzerland will usually go home for their lunch break and bring another lighter snack for their afternoon break, such as a pack of crisps, nuts, and a soft drink.

Do you need to come for the first day?

No, you as a parent will not need to come in but you are more than welcome to escort your child to school and wave them off as they walk through the school gates.

The enrolment is usually similar across Swiss schools. Most of the time, school children and the parents will be invited to visit the school – usually at the weekend – to get the child acquainted (and comfortable) with the staff and classmates. This event is usually held at the school gym.

A lot of the time the children will also get to meet older primary school children (2nd to 4th grade) who will be happy to show them the ropes, followed by a classroom get-together to meet fellow first graders.

Can I sit in with my child in class?

You have no right as a parent to sit in on your child's classes and teachers will generally not accommodate parents should they wish to sit in on the day.

If you are, however, curious how the first day works, you can always reach out to the school and arrange a meeting with your child’s teacher.

How do after-school activities work?

The length of the school day varies from municipality to municipality for the 1st grade class, with the compulsory part of school finishing anywhere between 3.45 pm and 5.15 pm.

Unlike in many other countries (and private schools), after-school activities are not a set part of the Swiss primary school curriculum. Instead, parents have the option to sign up their child to sports or music classes, which they will then have to pay for themselves.