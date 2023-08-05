Escaped dog travels 160 kilometres across Switzerland in one night
An escaped border terrier named Lucky made an epic 160-kilometre journey across Switzerland on the eve of the country's national holiday before being found and returned to her owners.
Lucky’s owners had left her in kennels in the Bern canton, but the 14-year-old dog broke out on Monday evening.
The following morning she turned up in Geneva some 160 kilometres (100 miles) away, the RTS public broadcaster reported.
"There was a hole in the fence" at the kennel, Lucky's owner Jennifer Wagner told RTS.
The dog was found near Lake Geneva on the morning of August 1st as a sprinkling of fireworks kicked off celebrations for the Swiss national holiday.
A Geneva resident spotted the animal on the side of a road and alerted the authorities, RTS said.
Since Lucky was microchipped, police swiftly tracked down her owners, who were in Berlin frantically awaiting news of their escaped pet.
READ ALSO: Where and when must dogs be kept on a leash in Switzerland?
Besides a few ticks in her coat, Lucky did not appear to have been hurt during her journey.
"I feel lucky that she is healthy, and did not die, and was not injured," Wagner told RTS. "It was a big fright for us."
Wagner however thinks her dog had a little help for her epic journey.
She believes someone must have picked up the very friendly dog and driven her to Geneva.
READ ALSO: Do I need to take out insurance in Switzerland for my pet?
"I don't think it is possible she ran [the whole way]. It is 160 kilometres," she said.
"That is impossible for a dog in such a short time."
Comments
See Also
Lucky’s owners had left her in kennels in the Bern canton, but the 14-year-old dog broke out on Monday evening.
The following morning she turned up in Geneva some 160 kilometres (100 miles) away, the RTS public broadcaster reported.
"There was a hole in the fence" at the kennel, Lucky's owner Jennifer Wagner told RTS.
The dog was found near Lake Geneva on the morning of August 1st as a sprinkling of fireworks kicked off celebrations for the Swiss national holiday.
A Geneva resident spotted the animal on the side of a road and alerted the authorities, RTS said.
Since Lucky was microchipped, police swiftly tracked down her owners, who were in Berlin frantically awaiting news of their escaped pet.
READ ALSO: Where and when must dogs be kept on a leash in Switzerland?
Besides a few ticks in her coat, Lucky did not appear to have been hurt during her journey.
"I feel lucky that she is healthy, and did not die, and was not injured," Wagner told RTS. "It was a big fright for us."
Wagner however thinks her dog had a little help for her epic journey.
She believes someone must have picked up the very friendly dog and driven her to Geneva.
READ ALSO: Do I need to take out insurance in Switzerland for my pet?
"I don't think it is possible she ran [the whole way]. It is 160 kilometres," she said.
"That is impossible for a dog in such a short time."
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.