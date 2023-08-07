Summer set to return to Switzerland after snowfall

Advertisement

It's been a wet summer so far, with several storms, heavy rain, high winds and fresh snowfall wreaking havoc across Switzerland.

But the situation is forecast to change this week.

According to meteorologists, temperatures and warm weather will return to the Alpine country from Wednesday.

In a statement, Meteonews said that a "high pressure system will establish itself over Central Europe" this week.

"After a slow start, very warm air will reach us again from the southwest by the middle of the week.

"Temperatures will then increase."

Forecasters said on Wednesday and Thursday 'high summer' would return to Switzerland, with highs of over 30C expected in some places.

However, experts pointed out that it was difficult to predict how intense the warm days would be in the coming weeks.

"In the medium term, too, it will remain summery warm, but it is difficult to make a concrete statement about the number of possible heatwave days with temperatures of 30C and above," said MeteoNews.

On Monday, highs of 20C were expected. On Tuesday, it is set to be fairly sunny and dry with highs of 23C.

On Wednesday temperatures are forecast to reach between 24 and 27C, although in German-speaking areas more clouds and some showers are possible.

And on Thursday and Friday temperatures between 28 to 32C are expected.

The hottest places will be in the west. Highs of 32C are due in Lausanne and Geneva on Friday. In Basel it's expected to reach 31C, it should get to 30C in Lugano and 29C in Zurich.

However, forecasters warned that on Friday night showers and thunderstorms are possible, particularly in the western mountains.

Cool start to August with fresh snow

Switzerland, like much of mid and northern Europe, has seen cooler days and mixed weather since around mid-July.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, temperatures dropped to a fresh 11 to 9C. And in the foothills of the Alps, there was fresh snow in some places. According to SRF Meteo, the snow line dropped to 2,000 metres - and even 1,700 m locally.

On Monday morning, the Oberalp Pass, Grimsel Pass, Gotthard Pass and Flüela Pass were affected by the winter conditions, with snow and ice having to be cleared.

A tweet by MeteoNews on Monday, accompanied by an image of the Oberalp Pass, said: "The snow line dropped to just under 2,000 meters last night. Watch out, the higher Alpine passes are partly snow-covered this morning!"

Die Schneefallgrenze ist in der vergangenen Nacht knapp unter 2000 Meter gesunken. Aufgepasst, die höheren Alpenpässe sind daher heute Morgen teilweise schneebedeckt! (Bild: Oberalppass) Webcams 👉 https://t.co/2HbU97BwMO (rv) pic.twitter.com/IHhgY5cPLa — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Airolo-Ulrichen section was closed to all vehicles in both directions at the Nufenen Pass due to snowfall, according to Swiss police.