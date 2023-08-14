Heatwave: Switzerland swelters as temperatures reach 34C

It's been a mixed few weeks in Switzerland, with plenty of rain and a drop in temperatures on the north side of the Alps.

Last Sunday Zurich saw highs of just 15C, giving a much more autumnal feel to the start of August.

Since then, however, summer weather has returned with full force.

And this weekend was a heatwave. In Geneva and Valais, temperatures reached a sticky 34C on Sunday, reported SRF Meteo. In Ilanz, the mercury topped 33C.

Later in the evening, thunderstorms emerged amid the humid air. In Laufen alone, 27 millimeters of rain fell in just one hour. More thunderstorms arrived overnight, particularly south of the Alps.

In the coming week Switzerland will continue to see severely hot days with storms.

According to Meteonews, Geneva and Lausanne will see highs of 34C on Monday, while it will reach 31C in Zurich, while rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted around the country.

On Tuesday, it's a similar picture with temperatures topping 30C and a risk of more thunderstorms.

Later in the week it is forecast to get even hotter. Highs of 35C are expected in Geneva and Lausanne - and it could even top 36C in these areas on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it may even get to 37C in this part of the country, the current forecast shows.

The renewed blast of heat is coming from humid air from the Iberian Peninsula, according to forecasters.

Spain is currently suffering from another heatwave, with temperatures hovering around 40C. On Thursday, 46.8C was even reported in Valencia on the Mediterranean coast.

