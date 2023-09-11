Switzerland's Gotthard tunnel hit by more traffic disruption

Advertisement

Damage to the tunnel’s ceiling 700 metres into the north portal “necessitates this closure,” Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) announced in a press release Monday morning.

“Near the north gate, over a length of 25 metres, small pieces of concrete broke away and fell onto the roadway,” FEDRO said.

No one was injured.

It added that “the reasons which caused the damage as well as the extent of this damage. are not yet known.”

Traffic to and from Ticino is diverted via the San Bernardino axis and the St. Gotthard pass.

“Trucks waiting to continue their journey in the heavy traffic centres in Giornico (TI) and Ripshausen (UR), are being held for the moment,” FEDRO said.

Second incident in one month

The road tunnel closure follows the shutdown of the Gotthard base railway tunnel, after a merchandise train travelling from Italy to Germany came off the track inside the tunnel on August 10th.

The rail traffic through the tunnel is not expected to fully resume until the first week of October.

At 57 kilometres long, the Gotthard is the world's longest and deepest (with a maximum depth of 2,450 metres) rail tunnel.





