Airline SWISS to fly to new American and European destinations

Starting on March 28th, 2024, the airline will fly daily from its main hub in Zurich to the US capital, Washington DC, the company announced on Tuesday.

The westbound service will depart from Zurich at 13:00 and arrive in Washington at 16:20 (both times local), while the eastbound service will leave the US capital at 20:45 and arrive in Zurich at 10:50 the following day.

These times may change with the introduction of the daylight savings time in Switzerland on March 31st.

SWISS will also add another North American destination, Toronto, from May 10th, 2024.

The flight to the Canadian city will leave Zurich at 09:55 and arrive in Toronto at 13:00 (both times local). The return flight will leave Toronto at 16:35 and arrive in Zurich at 06:30 the next morning.

SWISS is set to tangibly expand its route network in its 2024 summer schedules, adding Washington, DC and Toronto to its intercontinental and Košice and Cluj-Napoca to its European network. For more info: https://t.co/XK5nDZV7Vr pic.twitter.com/4ezKdVg7Yc — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) September 12, 2023

Washington DC will be a new US destination for SWISS, which will be an addition to its existing nonstop flights to the United States: New York, Newark, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Two new routes in Europe

SWISS will also expand its European network with three weekly flights to Kosice in Slovakia and the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Flights on the new routes will be bookable from September 13th.