Edelweiss airline to run more flights from Switzerland to US and Canada

Edelweiss, which is partly owned by SWISS airline, will increase in 2024 the number and frequency of direct air connections from its base in Zurich to the two Canadian destinations of Vancouver and Calgary.

Vancouver will be served on an extended basis from May to October and daily during the height of summer. Calgary-bound flights will increase from two to three weekly from May to September.

In the USA, flights to Tampa will be doubled: Edelweiss will now offer four direct flights per week during the summer to the Florida destination, instead of two currently.

Las Vegas will once again benefit from a Saturday flight, while the third weekly frequency will be extended in the fall.

Denver, in Colorado, will be served three times a week starting in June.

Other long-haul destinations

In all, Edelweiss will expand the frequency of flights to 23 inter-continental destinations during the 2024 summer timetable.

They include, in addition to established locations, the capital of Oman, Muscat; Phuket in Thailand; Cape Town in South Africa; as well as Colombian cities of Bogotá and Cartagena.

The 2024 schedule for short and medium-haul flights will be released in coming weeks.

All the flights leave from Zurich, but if you would like to fly out on Edelweiss from Geneva or Basel's EuroAirport, you can book these flights on the SWISS website.

