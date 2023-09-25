Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

More Covid-patients are admitted to hospitals

After a nearly year-long lull, more people in Switzerland are being hospitalised again due to Covid infections.

The new variant BA.2.86 (the so-called ‘Pirola’), is responsible for the majority of cases and hospitalisations.

Though most of these patients are the elderly with chronic health problems, Urs Karrer, head of infectious diseases at the Winterthur Cantonal Hospital, told Swiss media on Sunday that the Pirola "has the potential to trigger a wave of infections" this fall and winter.

“I believe that Covid still has the potential to cause a serious wave, in which 20 to 30 percent of the population could become infected,” he pointed out, adding, however, that most people will not have a severe course, and that those at risk (the elderly and chronically ill) should get a booster shot in the autumn.



Swiss property prices are falling



While many tenants will see their rents go up from October 1st, there is good news for people who want to purchase property: after steadily reaching record highs since 2022, the prices of single-family houses are declining.

How did this happen?

As the prices continued to climb for many months (along with mortgage rates), the demand for real estate plummeted, and the prices have dropped subsequently as well.



“Homeowners who want to sell their properties now will lower their price by 5 percent or more,” said Donato Scognamiglio, head of IAZI real estate consultancy. "The days of record prices for single-family homes are over.”

Government sets new energy saving goals

Even though Switzerland has not been hit by energy shortage last winter, as many feared, the Federal Council is again calling on the population to cut energy consumption by 15 percent between October 2023 to March 2024.

“In our country, almost three quarters of annual gas consumption is used to heat buildings during the winter," the government announced on Friday. “The target of 15 percent applies during these months of high consumption and must be achieved through voluntary measures in households, industry, services, and public administration.”



The Federal Council added that in terms of gas supply, “Switzerland is totally dependent on imports. It would be directly affected in the event of a gas shortage in Europe. It is therefore in its interest to show solidarity by participating in the EU's voluntary gas savings objective, as it did last winter.”

As a reminder, these are the energy-cutting measures authorities recommended last year:

What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy

Ahead this week:

Health insurance premiums for 2024 to be revealed on Tuesday

There has been much talk for months about the increases in health insurance rates for 2024, though no exact amounts have been given — just estimates.

The suspense is almost over: tomorrow, September 26th, the Federal Office of Public Health will release the new, higher premiums for next year.

The Local will follow up and report on this hot-button issue that impacts everyone in Switzerland.

