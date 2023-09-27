Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The Swiss remain the richest people in the world



Despite climbing prices and diminished purchasing power, Switzerland’s population is wealthier than residents of any other country in the world.

This is what emerges from the Global Wealth Report 2023 compiled by Allianz insurance company and released on Tuesday.

With gross assets of 345 francs per inhabitant, Switzerland is, in terms of personal wealth, ahead of other nations., including the United States in the second place, and Denmark in the third.

They are followed by Singapore and Canada.

READ ALSO: Why is Switzerland so rich?

Swiss party proposes controversial measures to cut the cost of health insurance

Among various reactions to the announcement on Tuesday that next year insurance rates will go up by 8.7 percent on average, the one likely to spark most criticism comes from the populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP).

The party proposed to “increase premiums and deductibles for immigrants who have not yet paid anything” into the Swiss health system.

At the same time, medical care for asylum seekers should be reduced to a bare minimum in order to lower the burden on the healthcare system, the SVP said.

Advertisement

Zurich expects a massive financial loss



Although it consistently ranks among the world’s richest cities, Zurich will be 175.3 million francs poorer in 2024, municipal authorities said in a press release on Tuesday.



Population growth, in addition to money spent on housing, job development, schools, childcare services, and other infrastructure, ate up a substantial part of the municipal budget.

This money was, however, well spent, because it will help Zurich “to remain an attractive place to live and do business in," the city council pointed out.

Advertisement

Basel-City could be the first canton to hire foreign police officers



Basel’s police force is experiencing a shortage of employees: out of the 700 positions, 92 are vacant, and no suitable candidates can be found among the local population.



This scarcity is prompting authorities to seriously consider recruiting candidates from Germany, according to Stephanie Eymann, Basel’s justice and security director.

If that happens, Basel would become the first (and so far the only) Swiss canton to hire foreign police officers.

First, however, “they must familiarise themselves with our laws and also have police training comparable to ours.” Eymann said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



