Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Right-wing’s victory highlights immigration backlash

In the parliamentary election on Sunday, the populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) strengthened its position as the largest faction in the Federal Assembly.

Given the SVP’s long-standing campaign to restrict the number of foreign workers entering Switzerland, analysts say this victory is sending a clear message that immigration will remain an ongoing and controversial issue.

Currently, the party is collecting signatures to launch a national vote to force the Federal Council to nullify the Free Movement of Persons Agreement with the European Union that allows EU residents an almost unlimited access to Switzerland’s labour market.

Switzerland’s drug shortage worsens

While hundreds of medications have been out of stock in Switzerland for quite a while, the situation is becoming more dire.

At present, pharmacies are short of 948 drugs, and more are expected to disappear from the shelves in the coming weeks. As a comparison, at the beginning of 2023, about 125 medications were either in short supply or missing altogether.

The current list of missing drugs includes certain antibiotics, painkillers, as well as medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

One of the reasons for the shortage is production disruptions, particularly in China.

Many factories in China, which manufactures active substances for medications sold in Switzerland and Europe, have been idle since the Covid pandemic.

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in Switzerland

As the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip escalates, so do reported cases of antisemitism in Switzerland.

“Over the past ten days, we have recorded half a dozen serious antisemitic incidents,” Jonathan Kreutner, secretary general of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI), told the media on Saturday.

He added that this number is “higher than usual.”

Among the recent hateful acts he cited is the “Death to Jews” graffiti, as well as emails and letters containing violent insults towards Jewish communities in the country.

This is not only a ‘Swiss’ phenomenon, however; Germany and France have also reported an increase in antisemitic incidents.

A wheel of Emmental cheese is on a roll

The Swiss sometimes take their love of cheese to great lengths — literally

On Saturday, the 100-kg wheel of Emmental cheese has left its dairy in Zäziwil, Bern, for a 150-km trek through cantons of Bern, Lucerne, Schwyz, Zug, and Zurich, to roll into its resting spot, Winterthur, on October 28th.

But why?

The cheese-rolling is intended to highlight the downward trend in the production of the Emmental

“The number of cheese dairies that still master this traditional craft is shrinking significantly,” said Christoph Glauser, head of the Zäziwil dairy. "There are fewer and fewer cheese dairies that still produce Emmental cheese. While there were over 500 in 1999, today there are only 97 left."

