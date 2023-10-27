When do the ski resorts open in Switzerland this year?

Advertisement

The ski season in Switzerland usually begins in December and runs until the end of April.

However, weather and snow conditions permitting, you may just be able to hit the slopes as early as November this year.

November 2023

If you’re hoping to get a head start on the slopes, we have good news for you. Some Swiss ski resorts, such as the La Robella in Jura, are set to open from early November. While the family resort is on the small side (15 km2 ski area), it is accessible to everyone – beginner or pro, skier or snowboarder.

Adult sports fans can take in the magical scenery for 29 Swiss francs (day rate) as they whisk down the pistes of Val-de-Travers, which is easily accessible by train from Neuchâtel. Children (up to 18 years old) pay 22 Swiss francs, while seniors and children aged 8 years and under can ski for free.

According to bergfex, the resort is set to open on November 1st alongside the following Swiss ski resorts:

Crêt-du-Puy - Jura & Drei-Seen-Land

Chapeau Rablé - Jura & Drei-Seen-Land

Les Breuleux - Jura & Drei-Seen-Land

Les Bugnenets Jura & Drei-Seen-Land

Les Genevez - Jura & Drei-Seen-Land

Zermatt - Wallis

From November 2nd, winter sport enthusiasts can head to Ovronnaz, a small holiday resort with a thermal spa at an altitude of between 1400 and 2500 metres, while Lucerne’s popular (and tourist-heavy) Engelberg Titlis will operate lifts from November 4th.

Additionally, these ski resorts in Switzerland will also open their slopes next month:

Davos Klosters Parsenn (November 10th)

Nendaz / 4 Vallées – Wallis (November 18th)

Veysonnaz / 4 Vallées – Wallis (November 18th)

On November 23rd, the international Silvretta Arena in Samnaun/Ischgl - with 239 kilometres of slopes and 45 modern lifts in Switzerland and Austria - opens its doors to winter sport athletes.

From November 25th, you can also ski here:

Airolo - Pesciüm - Ticino

Corvatsch - Graubünden

Corviglia - Graubünden

Davos Jakobshorn - Graubünden

Seebodenalp - Luzern

Tanzboden – eastern Switzerland

Chäserrugg – eastern Switzerland

December 2023

December marks what some call the traditional ski season start in Switzerland and as such sees some of Switzerland’s largest (and most famous) resorts send down their first ski lift of the winter season.

Describing itself as a glamorous winter playground, Verbier – the main resort of the 4 Vallées ski area - attracts visitors with its phenomenal skiing (the summit of Mont Fort is the highest peak in the 4 Vallées), high-quality accommodation and outstanding restaurants and bars. The resort opens on December 2nd this winter season.

See below the December opening dates for Swiss ski resorts:

December 1st

Aeschi - Berner Oberland

Habkern - Berner Oberland

Mythenregion - Luzern

Selital - Bern and Bern region

St. Cergue – Vaud/Geneva

December 2nd

Arosa Lenzerheide - Graubünden

Brunni-Bahnen Engelberg - Lucerne

Brambrüesch - Graubünden

Flims Laax Falera - Graubünden

Jaun Gastlosen - Freiburg Region

Lenk - Berner Oberland

Savognin - Graubünden

Urnäsch – eastern Switzerland

December 8th

Aletsch Arena - Valais

Arolla - Valais

Lauchernalp - Valais

Thyon / 4 Vallées - Valais

December 9th

Ghöch - Zurich

La Dôle – Vaud/Geneva

La Tzoumaz - Valais

Pizol - Ostschweiz

Rochers de Naye – Vaud/Geneva

Scuol Motta Naluns – Grisons

December 10th

Elsigenalp - Berner Oberland

Obermutten – Graubünden

December 15th

Anzère - Valais

Obergoms - Valais

Obersaxen Mundaun – Grisons

On Christmas eve, the village of Les Marécottes makes for the perfect winter break destination. In addition to hiking and skiing opportunities, visitors can also drop by the nearby Alpine zoo to see wolves, foxed, black bears, wild boards and many rare birds.

The ski resort, which is nestled between Chamonix, Verbier and the Portes du Soleil, is ideal for families and benefits from 100 percent natural snow cover. This year, the resort is set to open on December 24th.

The last ski resorts to open in Switzerland in December are the Davos Pischa in Grisons and the Kiental in Berner Oberland. Both will welcome winter sports enthusiasts from December 26th.

January 2023

Fribourg-based Les Paccots already had to close last year’s season early due to poor weather conditions. This season, it is scheduled to open on January 20th.

Les Paccots – which first opened doors 85 years ago – has a maximum altitude of 1500 metres, 11 lifts and 1 night ski slope. An adult day ticket will set you back 39 Swiss francs, while apprentice students pay 31 Swiss francs and children (up to 16 years old) pay 27 Swiss francs.