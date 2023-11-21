Could the cost of the Swiss motorway vignette rise to 100 francs?

Advertisement

If you want to take your car, motorbike, trailer, caravan, delivery van, or camper (up to 3.5 tonnes) on any of these Swiss motorways and expressways, you need to purchase a vignette.

Not doing so makes you liable to a 200-franc fine.

For nearly 30 years, the price of the motorway sticker didn’t budge: it remained at 40 francs.

In 2013, the government wanted to raise its price to 100 francs to ensure the financing of the road infrastructure.The project was, however, rejected at the ballot box by 60.5 percent of voters.

Now the Federal Council is considering this measure again, as money is needed not only for road projects in general, but also for better traffic management, especially in the Alpine areas.

According to the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security, 10.5 million stickers were sold last year. At the current price of 40 francs, this represents revenues of 420 million francs.

At 100 francs, however, more than a billion francs would be generated.

Could this increase be implemented and if so, when?

One thing is certain: the decision — and even more so the actual introduction of the new price — is not going to happen before the new 2024 vignette will be available for purchase from the end of November —still at 40 francs.

And even if this issue does gain political momentum, it is likely to end up in a referendum, as it had in 2013, and the voters could very well turn it down again.

But if the price increase is not implemented, how will the government fund the roads and traffic management?

It is true that money is needed to maintain and improve the road infrastructure, and also for on-going works — for instance, in the Gotthard tunnel.

Aside from the revenue it already gets from the sale of the motorway stickers (the above-mentioned 420 million francs), from January 1st, 2024, electric cars in Switzerland will be subject to the same 4-percent import duty imposed on traditional fuel vehicles.

"It should therefore be possible to achieve a profit margin in the future," the government said.

