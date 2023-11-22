Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Justice Minister wants to reduce immigration from third countries

Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider wants fewer work permits to be made available to citizens from third nations, SRF public broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

In 2023, the government issued 12,000 permits for people from outside the EU / EFTA, but according to SRF, Baume-Schneider wants the quota lowered further, to 9,600 permits, for next year.

The Federal Council will determine the exact number of third-country quotas for 2024 in the next few weeks.

And speaking of foreign workers…

Immigration may not be enough to fill Switzerland’s labour shortage

Switzerland has long depended on workers from the EU / EFTA countries to fill the vacancies in its labour market.

However, it is not certain that the country can continue to rely on the foreign workforce for much longer.

The reason is that the demographic gap — that is, shortages created by retiring workers — is even greater in most European countries, according to economist Manuel Buchmann.

“This is why it will become increasingly more difficult to bring people from the European Union to Switzerland.”

“EU nations themselves need this skilled workforce and are willing to do a lot to ensure that their nationals don’t leave the country,” he said, adding that this new phenomenon will inevitably impact Switzerland.

Health insurance premiums increasingly strain household budgets



Hikes of health insurance rates have reduced the average disposable income of households by 0.4 percent between 2022 and 2023, according to a study released on Tuesday by Federal Statistical Office (FSO).



This financial burden “is no longer bearable” for low and middle income families and individuals, the Swiss Trade Union (USS) said about the study’s findings.

The situation is particularly critical for retirees, who have less money to live on, and “it will unfortunately be even worse in 2024,” when the premiums will be even higher than in past years.



An European directive could ban wooden packaging for cheeses

Today, the EU will decide whether cheesemakers across Europe must abandon wooden boxes used as a packaging for some cheeses, in order to reduce waste.

In Switzerland, where several varieties of soft cheeses are packed in boxes made out of spruce tree, manufacturers are concerned about this directive.

While not part of the European Union, Swiss businesses, including the cheese industry, export some of their products to the EU, so must comply with the rules in place.

"The spruce is there to hold the shape of the soft cheese. In addition, it gives a woody note to the cheese. It is an integral part of the product," according to Michel Grossrieder, director of the Fromagerie Moléson in Orsonnens, Fribourg.

Getting rid of this packaging would "do the cheese injustice," he added.

