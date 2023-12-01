Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Welcome to December!

This is what's ahead in Switzerland this month:

READ ALSO: What changes in Switzerland in December 2023

Rents in Switzerland to go up, again

The Federal Housing Office (BWO) announced it is raising the reference rate from the current 1.50 to 1.75 percent.

The BWO already increased the rate, which is used to determine rents, from 1.25 to 1.50 percent in June.

As a result, some tenants will their rents go up by 3 percent.

Motorway vignettes go on sale

You won't actually have to use it until January 31st, 2024, but you can purchase this obligatory sticker already from today onward.

You can either buy the physical sticker from service stations, garages, post office counters, automobile services or customs offices and affix it to your windshield, as you had done in years past, or you can purchase it in the digital form on the website of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAGZ).

The price is still 40 francs, though the government wants to increase it to 100 francs in the future.

READ ALSO: Could the cost of the Swiss motorway vignette rise to 100 francs?

Advertisement

Immigrants have a positive effect on Swiss pensions, social insurance

Although right-wing parties argue that foreign nationals take advantage of Switzerland social welfare system, a government report released on Thursdays shows that is not so.

In fact, according to a study commissioned by the Federal Social Insurance Office, foreigners working in Switzerland and paying their contributions into the social scheme “have a positive impact on long-term social insurance,” including the first-pillar pension (AHV / AVS).

“The result shows that immigrants do not constitute an additional burden for the social institutions. On the contrary, they continue to boost them,” authorities said.

READ ALSO: Immigrants make positive contributions to Swiss social system

Advertisement

Fribourg to vote on minimum wage

After getting the required number of signatures required for an issue to be brought to a ballot box in the canton, the proposal for a 23-franc-per hour minimum pay was submitted to Fribourg's Chancellery on Thursday.

The date for the referendum is not yet known, but if voters accept the proposal, Fribourg will join five other cantons — Geneva, Basel-City, Neuchâtel, Jura, and Ticino — and two cities — Zurich and Winterthur — in having a mandatory minimum wage.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

