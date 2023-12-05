What is the difference between first and second class on Swiss trains?

Advertisement

All public trains in Switzerland have a first and second class carriages. Which one you should choose depends on what your priority is: comfort or price.

In that sense, it is no different than deciding whether to purchase an Economy or Business / First Class ticket for air travel.

This is what you can expect when you travel in first class

There are differences between older and new models, and also between the regional and IC (InterCity) trains — the former, which connect local towns, are typically smaller, while the latter link major Swiss cities and are larger.

Generally speaking, and especially on the long-distance IC trains, seats in the first class are bigger and more comfortable.

Often (again, depending on the train) you can recline and also raise your footrest, and the fabric and texture of the seat itself is more plush.

Also, because first-class tickets are about 30 percent more expensive (read more about this below), fewer people will ride there, so you can expect it to be less crowded and quieter.

First class on Swiss (SBB) train. Photo: SBB media

What about the second class?

The seats there are smaller and tighter, with less leg and arm room — though this too depends on the train type.

Also, expect these carriages to be more crowded and noisier, especially during peak hours (and particularly if there are small children there).

Second class on a Swiss train. Photo: SBB media

Which class should you choose?



If you can afford to ride in first class (especially now, as prices for GA Travelcards are about to increase by more than 4 percent), then by all means you should.

These official Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) charts show how much more than currently the travel cards will cost (for both classes) from December 10th, 2024.

In case this would be too expensive for you, then second class is fine too (especially compared with trains in many other countries).

Or, you can decide that you would travel in second class on regional and medium-haul journeys, and splurge on the first class for longer trips.

However, whatever class you choose (though this pertains more to the tighter second class), remember that there are some unofficial, but still commonly adhered to, seating rules on Swiss trains:

