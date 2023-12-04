How the Swiss Travelcard will get more expensive

Advertisement

For the first time in seven years, the price of GA Travelcards will increase by about 4.3 percent, the national rail company, SBB announced.

In case you just landed in Switzerland and don’t know what a GA card is, it is an annual subscription that gives you unrestricted access to Swiss public railways, post buses, public boat services, as well as the urban local transport in buses and trams.

They can be used on some private trains, like the Panorama Express, for instance, as well.

How much will the new Travelcards cost?

The official SBB charts below indicate the new tariffs in both 1 and 2 classes across the entire network.

If you pay annually.

If you pay monthly:

Are there ways to save?

Yes, if you hurry up and purchase your GA travelcard before December 10th (that is, by December 9th at the latest), you will still pay it at the current, slightly lower rates.

After that date, the new tariffs will go in effect and will be valid throughout 2024.

Is the GA Travelcard good for international travel as well?

According to SBB, yes.

As a rule, they can be used only on the Swiss portion of the route, however.

"There are further discounts for global fare trains," Sub said. When travelling to France on the TGV Lyria, for instance, "customers who hold a GA Travelcard receive a discount of up to 20 percent from all Lyria stations in Switzerland."

Where can you buy the GA Travelcard?

You can download the GA Travelcard on your SwissPass app.

