What are Switzerland's best train stations?

Train stations are not just for trains. They also provide other services for commuters and passersby.

In fact, modern railway stations are like airports: the more conveniences they offer, the better they are considered to be.

So which train stations are considered the best in Switzerland?

Let’s start with Zurich

Switzerland’s largest station, Zurich’s Hauptbahnhof, is also the best in Europe.

That is the finding of the new European Railway Station Index — not only for 2023, but for the past four years as well.

Zurich is still the best out of 50 stations rated throughout Europe, based on criteria such as punctuality, how crowded the platforms are, overall cleanliness, wheelchair accessibility, free wi-fi, the number of domestic and international destinations, availability of ride-hailing services, as well as shopping and dining venues.

One of the definite perks of Zurich’s central station is the ShopVille shopping mall with 202 stores, as well over 60 restaurants and coffee shops, including the iconic Sprüngli chocolate maker.

Bern

The main station in Switzerland’s capital is smaller that Zurich’s but it is in the third place in the European Index ranking.

As it is centrally located, it serves as a hub for inter-regional rail traffic — that is, trains to and from German and French-speaking regions.

As far as conveniences, about 120 shops, restaurants, and other services are available at the Bern station — all of them open 365 days a year.

Basel

The main train station in Basel is not rated in the European index, but it is one of the busiest in Switzerland.

According to passenger ratings on travel sites, Basel station is “functional and efficient.”

“Signage for trains is excellent (platforms, times, etc.). Lots of food options, pharmacy, supermarket, and bakeries. Comfortable benches on the main floor that are a great place to people-watch while waiting for a train or having a snack."

Lucerne

Many social media users also rated the Lucerne station highly.

As one person said, “it is a very modern and clean station, with shops, restaurants and stores. The service at the station is quick and very friendly. It is truly a lovely station...beautiful both inside and out — with seating, escalators and a lovely ambiance."

Admittedly, user reviews are not scientific but subjective assessments; still they do provide a good idea of what people think.

Do you have a favourite train station of your own? Let us know by contacting us at [email protected]

And going back to European stations…

In case you are wondering which are ranked the lowest in the Index, you may be surprised to learn, (or perhaps not), that the five ‘worst’ ones are all in Germany: three in Berlin, one in Munich, and one in Bremen.