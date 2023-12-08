Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Rents are rising in almost all communities, but property prices are slightly lower

The Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) has compiled, along with the real estate consulting company IAZI, an index that shows the development of rents as well as prices for residential properties.

It is not exactly a surprise to anyone, that housing is becoming more and more expensive in Switzerland. Unsurprisingly, the highest rents are in the Zurich area. On the other hand, the price increase for residential properties has eased somewhat.

This is shown by the Swiss Real Estate Offer Index published on Thursday. It is an index that shows the development of prices for Swiss residential properties.

Four out of ten Swiss people are satisfied with the amount of their taxes

Can you believe it — nearly half of Switzerland’s population are ok with their taxation rate.

About 43 percent of Swiss people believe their tax rate is fair. A small part of them even think that they are not paying enough.

This a finding of a new survey by Comparis consumer platform.

“Contrary to the discontent that we often hear, almost half of the Swiss population believes that the level of taxes is fair,” according to Michael Kuhn, Comparis’ Consumer Finance expert.

The proper functioning of the State and the possibility of determining the tax rate in a democratic manner are undoubtedly among the reasons for this overall satisfaction,” he said.

Internet access has become universal in Switzerland

More than 90 percent of the population in Switzerland uses the Internet daily, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

Some 92 percent of people between 15 and 88 years use the Internet every day or almost every day, and 78 percent indicate that they connect several times a day, according to data from the OFS.

The most used device is the smartphone (96 percent), followed by the laptop (68 percent), the desktop computer (47 percent), the tablet (43 percent), and other devices (37 percent).



Many of the respondents also commented on the ‘dark’ side of the Internet: the problems they have recognising online fraud.

Looking ahead: On Sunday, the new 2024 train and public transport timetable goes into effect.

As it does each year on the second Sunday of December, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will publish its new timetable on December 10th.

Not only will the train schedule change, but also that of the entire public transport network, so it will coincide will the trains’ arrival and departure times at all stations throughout Switzerland.

