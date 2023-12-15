Five big news stories from Switzerland you shouldn’t miss this week

Advertisement

Gunman arrested after killing two people in Valais

Though gun violence is a rare occurrence in Switzerland, a 36-year-old man in the Valais capital of Sion shot and killed two people and injured another — all of whom he knew.

He was caught and arrested near a ski resort of Crans-Montana after a nearly eight-hour massive manhunt.

Cowbell complainers spark village opposition

Two couples in the village of Aarwangen, in canton Bern, filed a complaint over the noise levels from a herd of around 15 ' belled' cows grazing overnight on a field next to a residential area.

Opposition to the complaint was swift, with overwhelming demands from residents for a local vote to protect the traditional use of bells.

One of the couples has since withdrawn their complaint, while another moved away.

New Swiss film explores single-language Switzerland

The novel (and hypothetical) idea that Switzerland could one day have just one national language is explored in a new Swiss movie.

Entitled “Bon Schuur Ticino," the film imagines that French (yes, French) becomes the only official language, and the consequences of this drastic move are far-reaching — not only in the Swiss German part, but also in the Italian-speaking Ticino.

2024 price hikes will differ from one Swiss region to another

Prices of many goods and services are expected to increase in Switzerland in 2024, due mostly to higher costs of health insurance premiums, electricity, and rents.

However, the hikes will not be the same throughout the country.

They will vary by canton and community, with residents of some experiencing higher increases than others.

Heavy traffic expected on Swiss roads during the holiday season

Traffic on many Swiss roads is expected to be heavier than usual in the days leading up to Christmas and New Year.

The Federal Roads Office has therefore issued guidelines and recommendations about which roads are likely to have most bottlenecks, advising motorists to map their itinerary ahead of time to avoid the busiest roads.

And just in time for Christmas…

You surely know various Christmas traditions celebrated in different regions of Switzerland.

But your knowledge curve would not be complete without getting familiar with this decidedly odd custom practiced in the canton of Ticino:

